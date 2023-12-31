Burrell honored as Mayor of the Year

Howard Burrell of Vernon was named Sussex County Mayor of the Year at the Mayors’ Reception and Economic Development Symposium on Dec. 6.

The annual event, organized by the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership, was held at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.

Burrell, who will leave office this month when his four-year term expires, was saluted for several accomplishments, including:

• Working with Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, to obtain $3.5 million in federal funds for additional sewer system connections. The connections are meant to spur business development to help stabilize taxes and create a functional town center.

• Working with the Township Council and the Municipal Utilities Authority to use $2.2 million in Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to improve Vernon’s water infrastructure in the town center.

• Working with the council to create a new park with a walking trail and a state-of-the-art bicycle pump track.

• Working with the council to enact a short-term rental ordinance aimed at raising revenue and promoting tourism.

Burrell is the fourth Vernon mayor to be directly elected by the people.

When he ran in 2019, he pledged to serve only one term.

He is a former member of the Vernon Township Board of Education, Vernon Township Council and Sussex County Board of County Commissioners.

He also served as an assistant director of the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development.