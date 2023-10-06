BARKS annual Tricky Tray is today

The Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS) will hold its annual Tricky Tray on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The nonprofit organization also is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

All proceeds will benefit the rescue animals at BARKS.

The doors open at 4 p.m. and drawing starts at 7 p.m. A Franks Food Truck will be available.

Bring wet or dry cat food, litter, and dog or cat treats and receive a ticket for a special raffle.

For information, go online to www.barksinc.com