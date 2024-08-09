Augustin named Senior of the Year

Kenneth Augustin of Lafayette was named Senior of the Year for Sussex County during Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, presented a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to Augustin, a veteran and community volunteer, during an event Thursday, Aug. 8. The event was organized by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, and Division of Senior Services.

Augustin, a 40-year Sussex County resident, served in the Vietnam War and has been active in American Legion Post 86 in Newton.

He spent 40 years working as an engineer at Picatinny Arsenal.

As a volunteer, he visits patients, including veterans, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice with his service dog, Remi.

He served as vice president of the Lafayette Preservation and led the restoration of the historic Mabee House. Flags that he donated from his service adorn both of Lafayette’s town welcome signs.

“There is no greater responsibility than the one we owe to those who have given so much to us,” Gottheimer said. “Sussex County seniors and volunteers make invaluable contributions to our North Jersey community, and I’m proud to be able to celebrate and honor Kenneth Augustin in particular.

“Kenneth has given so much of himself to help Sussex County residents feel pride in their community and their country, the greatest country in the world. He has had a tremendous impact on this region.”

At the fair, the congressman toured the 4-H livestock exhibits and met with youth leaders, visited with members of local veteran organizations, stopped by the local Rotary food concessions and participated in the annual pull-up contest.

“The Sussex County Fair is one of my favorite New Jersey traditions and I’m glad to be able to visit with so many Fifth District residents and seniors,” he said.