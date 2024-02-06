Auditions are tonight for SCCC play

The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will be holding auditions for its spring comedy, “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Auditions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 and Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the college’s Performing Arts Center Room 231. SCCC is at One College Hill Road, Newton.

The auditions are open to all college students, college alumni and the public from high school age and older.

Sides will be provided, and those auditioning will have the opportunity to read and may be paired up for additional readings.

They should bring a copy of their acting resume and headshot, wear comfortable clothing, and be prepared to do improvisation and create unique character choices.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” will be performed April 25-27 and May 3-4 at SCCC.

Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta will be directing the show and Phil Cocilovo of Montague will be the assistant director.

To obtain the sides before auditioning, or to get involved backstage, send email to aognibene@sussex.edu

This play, by Joseph Kesselring, is written for 14 performers.