The new Arbor Restaurant at the Sussex County Community College’s Culinary Institute will be open from Nov. 10 through Dec. 8.

It is located in the McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St., Newton.

The hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays.

There is a prix fixe menu of $35 for lunch and $45 for dinner, including an appetizer, entree and dessert.

Seating is by reservation only. To make reservations, go online to https://sussex.edu/arbor