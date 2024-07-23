Applicants sought for Sussex Tech school board

Sussex County residents interested in serving on the Sussex County Technical School’s Board of Education are asked to send their resumes to the county Board of County Commissioners.

All resumes should be accompanied by background information and a statement from the applicant outlining why he or she wishes to serve as a school board member.

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens and a resident of the district the member represents for at least three years immediately before their appointment.

Applicants also must be registered to vote in the district and cannot hold office as a member of a governing body of Sussex County.

Resumes and applicant statements should be sent by mail to Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Christina Marks, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860 or by email to cmarks@sussex.nj.us