American Legion remembers heroes

Veterans paid tribute to those who have fought for our country during the 74th annual American Legion memorial service on Sunday, June 25 in High Point State Park.

The American Legion holds a service on the last Sunday in June at the New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial, also known as the High Point Monument. A similar ceremony is held annual in southern New Jersey.

Roger Gengaro, chairman and past department commander, said American Legion members come from all over the state for the ceremony.

The monument was created to support and remember those who fought in World War I and is now dedicated to all who have served in conflict since then, Chaplain Michael Schaffer said during his invocation.

Ellis Marples, the American Legion’s department vice commander,, spoke about the Empty Chair for Prisoners of War and Missing in Action, those who served in the military but were unable to return home.

A POW/MIA ceremony is taking place at all official meetings of the American Legion as a symbol of the many Americans still unaccounted for, he said.

Gengaro was given an award for his many years of dedication, leadership and guidance with the American Legion High Point Memorial Service and his support of Post 213 in Sussex.

“I didn’t expect this,” he said. “I appreciate it and I just want everyone to know how fond I am of High Point and the American Legion.”

Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia spoke about her family members who served in the military. “Growing up, I was taught the importance of the military and that there is no greater love for family, for community, for country than service in the United States military.”

She said Sussex County is home to more than 7,000 veterans and it is the county’s duty to support them with services and resources.

Also also the service were Department Commander Larry Bishop, Department Auxiliary President Sharon Knight, Detachment Commander Keith Barnes and past Department Commander Steven Fisher.

Fisher emphasized the importance of veterans conducting buddy checks and working to change attitudes about mental health.

“We must ask veterans in our lives how they are doing. We must listen when a veteran needs to talk. We must reach out when a veteran is struggling. Will you all join me in being the one to save one life?” he asked.

The department commander, department president and detachment commander each placed a wreath at the monuments, and members of the Passaic County Ritual Team read the American Legion Memorial Ritual poem.

There was a moment of silence given for POWs/MIAs before a gun salute by David Claeys of Post 157 in Branchville. And the Franklin Band performed.

The service was followed by a barbecue at the Post 213 with food provided by the Auxiliary.