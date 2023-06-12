Altman running for District 7 seat in Congress

Sue Altman, executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Party, has launched a bid for the District 7 seat in Congress, now held by Tom Kean Jr.

The election will be in November 2024.

Former Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-7, recently said he would not run for the seat again.

Kean beat Malinowski in 2022 with 51.4 percent of the votes. He is one of three Republicans in New Jersey’s 12-member congressional delegation.

Malinowski first was elected in 2018, when he edged out Rep. Leonard Lance, a Republican who served five terms, with 51.7 percent of the votes. He won re-election against Kean in 2020 by 1.2 percentage points.

The district gained more Republican voters after the congressional redistricting plan was adopted in December 2021.

The 7th District now includes all of Hunterdon and Warren counties and parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties. The Sussex County towns in the district are Andover Borough, Byram, Fredon, Green Township, Hopatcong, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater and Walpack.

Altman lives in Hunterdon, where she grew up.

Kean lives in Westfield in Union County. His father, Thomas Kean Sr., was governor of New Jersey from 1982 to 1990.