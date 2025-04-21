800 seasonal jobs open at state parks, sites

The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting applications for more than 800 seasonal positions at state parks, forests and historic sites throughout New Jersey and has increased salary rates this year at some locations.

The positions are critical for the safety and maintenance of some of the state’s busiest tourist attractions., DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said.

Available jobs include lifeguards, general maintenance personnel, visitor service assistants, office assistants, naturalists and history educators. Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

The peak season generally runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with some state parks extending positions to October based on operational needs.

Salaries for most positions start at $16 an hour. Positions at Liberty State Park in Jersey City and the Greenway in Essex and Hudson counties start at $20 an hour.

“These positions are more than the typical summer season job,” LaTourette said. “They make sure these highly visited destinations are safe and well-maintained for residents and tourists.

“They also offer a wide variety of skills that can be developed to help applicants kickstart a career in environmental protection, grow stewardship of our natural lands, and build long-lasting connections to both people and nature. I encourage people of all backgrounds to apply for these opportunities.”

Applications should be submitted promptly through nj.gov/dep/workinparks.

“From lifeguards to naturalists, a seasonal job with the State Park Service offers a unique chance to contribute to the experiences that New Jersey’s state parks, forests and historic sites provide for millions of visitors,” said John Cecil, assistant commissioner for State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites.

“Whether maintaining park amenities or ensuring safety, every role plays a vital part in conserving New Jersey’s natural and historic resources, while enhancing the visitor experience.”

Lifeguard opportunities

Lifeguards are needed at swimming areas across the state, with salaries starting at $18.50 an hour.

Prior experience is not necessary, but candidates must pass running and swimming tests. The State Park Service will train lifeguards in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Automated External Defibrillator use, first aid and other safety skills.

Each lifeguard will receive a U.S. Lifesaving Association certification on successful completion of training.

Most swimming areas are expected to open in mid-June.

Lifeguard opportunities are anticipated at High Point, Hopatcong, Swartswood and Wawayanda state parks in the northern part of the state.

The State Park Service also hires junior lifeguards, who are at least 15 years old, at $17 an hour. Junior lifeguards cannot perform lifeguard duties for the public until age 16, but the position provides a head start on training.

Other positions

General maintenance personnel perform a variety of tasks that include mowing lawns, cleaning facilities and removing trash. Park improvement projects and other general maintenance functions are also required.

Those with unique skills, such as carpentry or small-engine repair, are encouraged to apply for these positions. Salaries start at $16 an hour.

Naturalists and history educators work with park naturalists and historians at interpretive centers and historic sites to educate visitors. Typical activities include leading or assisting with interpretive programs and teaching visiting camp groups. These positions may also be assigned specific projects by their supervisor. Salaries start at $16 an hour.

History educator positions are available at Waterloo Village Historic Site in Byram.

Visitor service and office assistants help register campers, collect entrance fees, respond to visitor inquiries, provide recordkeeping and conduct other customer service duties.

In some areas, visitor service assistants work as trail stewards, whose responsibilities include brushing and blazing trails, installing signs and fences, and performing general trail maintenance. Applicants may work with crowds and advise visitors about the Leave No Trace concept and parks regulations. Salaries start at $16 an hour.