2 Skylands Ride buses added

Two new buses have been added to the current Skylands Ride fleet.

They will replace two of the oldest buses in the current fleet.

The Sussex County Commissioners authorized the spending $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding at the end of 2022 to purchase seven new buses for Skylands Ride.

Skylands Ride continues to be a lifeline for many passengers, making it possible for them to get to medical appointments, dialysis and other life-saving treatments, employment and job training.

Drivers provide nearly 113,000 rides and drive more than 750,000 miles each year.

“Investing in our transportation system supports all of our residents in need of this service but especially our seniors who value their self-sufficiency and independence,” said Commissioner Jill Space.

“Access to transportation simultaneously supports access to other vital services, such as health care. Lack of transportation can mean a missed doctor appointment or an unfilled prescription.”

Sussex County Skylands Ride provides deviated fixed-route services through Public Connect on weekdays and Saturdays as well as demand-response transportation service to access employment, medical appointments and equipment, prescriptions, food and other essential services.

To receive a Public Connect schedule, reserve your ride through the demand-response service or for information about Skylands Ride, call (973) 579-0480.