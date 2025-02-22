1st Black Rockette to discuss memoir Thursday

Jennifer Jones, the first Black Rockette, will discuss her book, “Becoming Spectacular, the Rhythm of Resilience,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Sparta Books, 29 Center St.

Jones, also a Tony Award-winning dancer and activist, also will answer questions at the event.

In 1987, she broke the color barrier in place for the Rockettes at Radio City since 1925. She experienced fierce pushback and resistance, which she details in her memoir.

“Believe in your dream,” she said. “Believe that you can be and do whatever it is that you love.”

Tickets cost $27 and include a hardcover copy of “Becoming Spectacular.”

To register, go online to spartabooks.com, visit the store or call 973-729-6200.