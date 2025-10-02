Homes away from home

Alliance Adult Living currently open as Alliance Senior Home

104 Pennsylvania Ave. Matamoras, Pa.

917-257-0561

www.allianceseniorhome.com

Type: Assisted Living

Alliance Adult Living is currently closed for renovations, but seniors are living nearby at Alliance Senior Home.

“Alliance Adult Living will reopen in a few months,” said owner Georgiana Miner. “We have over 20 years of experience providing all aspects of care to the elderly including a nice place to live, hot meals, snacks, supervision and assistance with personal care tasks, down to washing and combing their hair. If they are able to and want to, we can take them shopping.”

Supervision of diet, financial management, and supervision of prescribed medications are also provided. Alliance Adult Living will reopen at 1036 Pennsylvania Avenue in Matamoras once renovations are complete.

----------

Complete Care at Barn Hill

249 High St. Newton, N.J.

973-383-5600

www.completecarebarnhill.com

Type: Rehabilitation, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing, Memory Care, Hospice Care

Located adjacent to Newton Medical Center, Complete Care at Barn Hill is a nursing facility that offers subacute rehab, long term care as well as memory Care and respite stay.

“Both of my parents were at Barn Hill (at separate times during recovery) and the staff – and attention they gave to my parents – was amazing,” said Lee Whitby of her parents, the late Honorable Judge Frederick Weber and his wife Patricia Weber.

A daily list of activities includes coffee social hours, games such as “Name that Tune” and corn hole, light exercise, religious services and bingo.

“Complete Care at Barn Hill provides many activity programs such as musical entertainers,” said Dana Little, director of memory care. “Our residents enjoy spending time with our community; Sussex County Nature School visits our residents for a morning of educational learning as well as hands-on craft making. Our residents love when the children in our community come to visit for an afternoon of bubbles and ice cream.”

Complete Care at Barn Hill offers 24-hour skilled nursing care which includes wound care, IV therapy, alternative feeding as well as podiatry, dental, vision care as well as wound vac care.

Complete Care at Barn Hill also specializes in cardiac care, and offers physical, occupational and speech therapy.

“Our therapy team aims to improve function as well as mind set,” added Little. “We aim to meet the unique needs of all those we serve.”

----------

Bentley Assisted Living

3 Phillips Rd. Branchville, N.J.

973-948-8884

www.bentleyatbranchville.com

Type: Assisted Living, Memory Care, Respite Care

Bentley Assisted Living is nestled in the serene mountains of Branchville. Weather permitting, senior residents and visiting family can be seen sitting out front enjoying the changing seasons and vast views.

“Bentley offers assisted living and memory care that feels like home,” said Christine Beckmann, director of community relations. “We pride ourselves on being the community that treats you like family. Bentley offers 24/7 nursing care and wellness; and our wellness staff can assist with care and medication management.”

Bentley’s nutritious meals are chef-prepared and served restaurant style dining for all meals. The chef also does monthly cooking demonstrations – and the menu often includes dishes inspired by residents’ family recipes.

Transportation, laundry and housekeeping is also provided for residents.

At Bentley Assisted Living, the activity calendar has “many opportunities for engagement with meaning – including physical, spiritual, social, intellectual, emotional, and purposeful activities,” explained Beckmann. “We feature weekly live entertainment, in-person spiritual services, games, cards, garden activities, clay projects and specialty exercises such as yoga and personal training.”

Bentley residents and employees organize charity efforts including food and supply drives for several organizations throughout the year. They also offer off-premise outings throughout the year including trips to Walmart, monthly lunch outings, scenic drives, excursions to the Sussex County Fair, baseball games and more.

“As an incentive to participate in activities, our residents receive Bentley Bucks and can redeem them during our quarterly auction for gifts,” Beckmann said. “Several times a year we host family events with food and entertainment at no cost for our residents and their families.”

----------

Complete Care at Milford Manor

69 Maple Road, West Milford, N.J.

973-697-5640

www.ccmilfordmanor.com

Type: Rehabilitation, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing, Memory Care, Hospice Care

Complete Care at Milford Manor prides itself on its mantra: “There is nothing more personal than your health.” The facility features nuances that “uplift the spirit and inspire optimism.” Both private and semi-private rooms are available, offering cable television and WiFi.

Complete Care offers plenty of activities for residents. A daily calendar of events includes options such as coffee social hour, bingo, trivia, games, sports, music and religious services. Residents can also enjoy full styling services at the on-site beauty salon.

“During the summer months, we take our residents on trips including movies and outdoor dining excursions,” said Director of Admissions Amanda Sensale.

“One of the things that sets Complete Care at Milford Manor is that we offer both subacute rehab and long-term care,” added Sensale.

The facility has certified physical, occupational and speech therapists on site, and offers services for memory care, stroke recovery, respiratory care, cardiac care, hospice and more.

----------

Knoll Heights

39 Trapasso Dr. Sparta, N.J.

973-729-4311

knollcommunities.org

Type: Affordable Senior Housing, Assisted Living

“At Knoll Heights, we offer a variety of activities for the senior and disabled population,” said Stephanie Ruggiero, director of resident services and programming. “We believe active aging includes not only exercise programming but also opportunities for fun and access to events on a smaller scale that might not be accessible to our residents.”

Throughout the year, Knoll Heights hosts events such as high teas, cafe brunch hours, movie days, art programs, and music and food events. This summer, residents enjoyed a special wine and food pairing.

“In addition, our residents have created clubs they run on their own,” said Ruggiero. “We decorate scarecrows to welcome in the fall season and come together during the holidays to decorate trees to make the community festive. In the summer, many of our residents enjoy the pool and water aerobics as well as our very own ice cream truck that sells $1 treats for charity.”

----------

Mira Vie at West Milford

197 Cahill Cross Road, West Milford, NJ

973-604-8435

miravieseniorliving.com

Type: Independent and Assisted Living, Memory Care, Respite Care

Mira Vie offers four levels of living – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Respite Care – ensuring that every resident receives care tailored to their unique needs.

“Every resident has their own personalized care plan,” said William O’Connor, Mira Vie’s executive director. Residents have a consultation with staff before moving in to discuss their wants and needs, and to ensure they’re getting the most from their care. Whether it’s light assistance with medication reminders, full support with daily tasks, or specialized memory care for dementia and Alzheimer’s, Mira Vie’s team crafts individualized plans to meet residents where they are.

A shuttle bus service takes residents to grocery stores, appointments, the library and weekly lunch outings, helping them stay connected to the greater West Milford community.

Mira Vie also offers residents a full calendar of activities designed to help them stay active, engaged and socially connected. Residents enjoy on-site salon services, themed parties, fitness classes, sports viewing, art sessions and religious services. Movie nights, games on the patio and scenic walks around the nearby lakes and trails provide even more opportunities to socialize and enjoy the outdoors.

Each residence at Mira Vie offers apartment-style living. Residents can call for assistance at any time, but the staff is also trained to encourage and support independence.

“We’re set up much more like a home than a nursing home,” O’Connor added.

----------

Promenade at Middletown

70 Fulton St. Middletown, N.Y.

845-341-1888

promenadesenior.com

Type: Assisted Living

“Here at The Promenade, we consider ourselves a family with our longevity team interacting very positively and nurturing with our residents. There’s always something going on,” said Karen Treacy, director of community relations. “We have a beautiful courtyard garden with a koi pond and even courtyard rooms with access to the garden.”

The Promenade helps residents with everything from medication management and housekeeping, to showering and getting dressed.

Activities include weekly cocktail parties, movie nights, visits from therapy animals, trips to the casino, and more experiences-both at home and on excursions.

“We celebrate every holiday and offer live entertainment each week,” said Treacy.

The Promenade at Middletown has medical experts on site, including an internist, podiatrist, and both physical and occupational therapists.

The facility offers companion, studio, and one-bedroom suites, which include weekly linen and laundry services, all utilities, cable and more.

----------

Promenade at Tuxedo Place

40 Hospital Rd. Tuxedo Park, N.Y.

845-351-0000

promenadesenior.com

Type: Assisted Living

The Promenade at Tuxedo Place is dedicated to keeping its residents motivated, social and supported by a caring group of staff. Activities include everything from morning exercise classes, to current event forums and baking groups.

The Promenade offers assisted living options designed to enhance the life of each resident, offering everything from assistance with daily tasks such as bathing and dressing, to medication assistance and 24/7 care when necessary. The community is dedicated to allowing a lifestyle that offers independence as a choice, and providing residents with programming that is physically and socially enriching.

“One of the things that makes our Assisted Living community unique is our location,” said Jimmie Warren, director of community relations. “We are located in Orange County, but are three minutes from Rockland County, so we offer residents a country-cottage feel up in the mountains.”

Promenade at Tuxedo Place takes residents on trips to unique destinations, but its hallmark, says Warren, is the sense of community.

“Unlike other assisted living facilities, we don’t only allow – but encourage – interaction between our staff and our residents,” he said. “We feel it’s important to form a bond between staff and residents so our residents can talk about their past experiences and describe how they are feeling on a day to day basis.”

Promenade at Tuxedo celebrates the seasons and hosts pop-up events such as Carnival Day for its residents, complete with popcorn machines, barbecues and ice cream.

The facility offers companion, studio, and one-bedroom suites, which include weekly linen and laundry services, all utilities, cable and more. On-site medical professionals include an internist, podiatrist, occupational therapist, speech therapist and physical therapist.

----------

The Carlucci Home Assisted Living for Senior Ladies

516 Mullock Rd. Port Jervis, N.Y.

845-355-7700

www.carluccihome.com

Type: Assisted Living

Jennie Carlucci is a registered nurse and proud owner of The Carlucci Home Assisted Living for Senior Ladies.

“We’re small, with 23 beds on two floors, but boy do we give our residents great care,” she said. “We are completely family enhanced, and my mom even stayed here. We have a staff of 30 compassionate people and make sure our residents are taken care of from the time they join us through life enhancement, as we are an ‘age in place’ facility including hospice if need be.”

The Carlucci Home provides assisted living care for senior women in a country home with private and semi-private rooms. In addition to its team of specially trained resident care aides, The Carlucci Home has nurses on-staff to care for residents.

Residents enjoy three meals each day, snacks as requested, a host of activities, laundry, housekeeping and medical services as well as a lovely patio with breathtaking wilderness views.

“We started out in the ‘70s and pride ourselves on making our residents as happy as possible,” Carlucci said. “We may not have lobster in the freezer, but our meals are greatly appreciated and are home cooked.”

Excursions include trips to nearby restaurants including one that is farm to plate and features homemade maple syrup.

“We also feature a Mini Pony Show which is coming up and a weekly barbecue,” she said. “We are family owned and sincerely care about our residents.”

----------

United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen

200 Bristol Glen Dr. Newton, N.J.

877-295-3747

umcommunities.org/bristolglen

Type: Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Respite Care

The serpentine drive that winds its way up to Bristol Glen boasts flags featuring photos of the happy seniors who dwell within its multifaceted walls.

“We are an affordable ‘life-plan community,’” said Anna Burke, executive director of Bristol Glen. “We feature independent living, assisted living, long term care, subacute rehab and memory care as well as Home Works, which is on-site and provides home health and recovery services.”

Activities include an Oktoberfest with German entertainment and theme, farm-to-table dinners featuring local breweries and wineries, live entertainment in Bristol Glen’s Town Hall and much more, such as a Friday happy hour, pet therapy, and even sewing lessons. There’s also a myriad of clubs–such as knitting, gardening and greenhouse planting.

“If something interests our residents, they can create their own club,” said Dawn Salmon, director of marketing. “We’re a faith-based facility and our philosophy is for our seniors to have fun and enjoy their golden years here at Bristol Glen.”

Anita Cote is 88-years-young and has been a resident for six years.

“My husband was in the army and got stationed at Picatinny, so we came here,” she said. “He passed here, and everyone was so kind to us as this was happening. It’s truly family here and everyone looks after one another. We may each have our little quirks, but we support one another and I can’t say enough about the environment.”

----------

Westwind Manor

25 Main St. Franklin, N.J.

973-827-6575

westwindmanor.com

Westwind Manor offers both independent and assisted living options to residents, with living options ranging from one- and two-bedroom apartments, to private and semi-private bedrooms. Respite care is also available to those who need assistance for a short period of time.

Residents enjoy three meals daily, along with snack and beverage services throughout the day. There is weekly housekeeping and laundry, and transportation is available to barbershops, beauty salons, appointments, medical services, religious services and more.

The community is dedicated to providing wellness activities to enrich every aspect of residents’ lives. Amenities and activities include exercise classes, swimming at the local YMCA, gardening, walking, knitting, cards, movie nights, music, fishing, parties and special events.

“Westwind Manor assisted living provides excellent care with independence, fun activities and chef-prepared meals every day,” said CEO Todd Tavares. “Our senior loved ones deserve a warm and cozy place to call home. They have worked their entire lives, raised families, helped communities and so much more. They are now at the stage of their lives where they are able to relax and enjoy each day at Westwind Manor.”

He said that Westwind Manor is a unique kind of Assisted Living residence as it offers “an intimate beautiful manor house where residents always feel at home.”

Tavares said that his caring staff is devoted to “ensuring a quality day for each and every resident.”

----------

Belle Reve Senior Living

404 East Harford St. Milford, PA.

bellereveseniorliving.com/senior-living/pa/milford/about-us

Type: Personal Care Assisted Living, Memory Care, In-House Rehabilitation

Located in the quaint borough of Milford, Belle Reve provides two distinct forms of service: Personal Care, which covers a wide range of assisted living needs, and Memory Care, which helps those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Belle Reve is dedicated to creating a home-like environment for its residents, and describes its Personal Care and Memory Care communities as “neighborhoods.”

Both the Personal Care and Memory Care neighborhoods allow residents to age in place—an important consideration given the value that familiarity and friendship brings.

Residents have access to 24-hour care, a packed calendar of activities, medication management, housekeeping and linen services, maintenance and repairs, on-site therapy services and more. Belle Reve’s fees cover rent and all utilities except phone and cable.

Meals are served restaurant-style three times a day in the dining room, and transportation services are available for both medical appointments and group outings.

Memory Care residents also have access to specialized programming and 24/7 access to personal care assistants who are specially trained to work with those who have Alzheimer’s and dementia.

With the goal of keeping residents socially and mentally active, Belle Reve offers a constant stream of exercise and healthy living programs, movies, music, gardening and art projects to participate in.

This month’s event calendar, for example, includes daily exercise classes, movie nights, happy hours, bingo, walking clubs, trivia, religious services, scarecrow-making, excursions to TJ Maxx and Grey Towers, scenic autumn bus tours, book clubs and much more.

Private, semi-private, and studio apartments are available.

----------

The Chelsea at Sparta

513 Lafayette Rd. Sparta, N.J.

973-437-5400

chelseaseniorliving.com/locations/the-chelsea-at-sparta

Type: Assisted Living, Memory Care

The Chelsea at Sparta offers 60 apartments for assisted living and memory care residents. The assisted living apartments consist of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Memory care have companion suites, which are two-bedroom apartments that residents share the common space and bathroom, but have their own bedroom.

Assisted Living pricing includes amenities such as 24/7 professional services, utilities, weekly housekeeping, three meals per day, laundry and linen service, daily social calendar, on-site maintenance personnel and themed parties.

The memory care amenities are similar, with the addition of the specific memory-related programs and therapies.

The Chelsea provides customizable care plans, individually assessing each resident to determine what level of assistance is needed.

When someone moves in, resident ambassadors show them around and introduce them to the other residents. There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their door welcoming them to their new home, and the new resident receives a welcome basket.

The dining room serves breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant-style with wait staff. Wine is offered during dinner time.

The Chelsea at Sparta has a movie theater, Roger’s Nook, Herb’s Lounge, a tearoom with refreshments that is replenished every morning, puzzle room, activity room, hair salon and a library.

They have many different activities for residents to participate in. There is a Happy Hour every day at Roger’s Nook or on the patio, weather-permitting. They have various trips including shopping, lunch trips, New Jersey State Fair, casino and going down the shore.

There is also a country store on-site that carries basic items.

----------

Delaware Valley Personal Care Residence

109 Rivers Edge Dr. Matamoras, PA

570-491-1002

Type: Assisted living, Skilled Nursing, short and long-term rehab

seniorhealthpa.com/delaware-valley-personal-care-center/

Delaware Valley Personal Care Residence strives to create a home-like atmosphere including a restaurant style dining room, ample social activities and housekeeping. There is an on-site physician, podiatry, lab and x-ray services available, as well as daily pharmacy deliveries. There are also on-site beautician and barber services and all rooms feature television with DirectTV and emergency call systems.

The community’s wellness team includes physicians, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, audiologists and dietitians – as well as social workers for mental health.

Personal care services include personal hygiene, daily living and social and recreational activities, dining, laundry and cleaning services, medication monitoring, therapy and transportation.

----------

Glen Arden (soon to be The Knolls at Goshen)

214 Harriman Dr., Goshen, NY

845-360-1469

theknollsatgoshen.org

Type: Continuing Care Retirement Community; Independent and Assisted Living; Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

Glen Arden (soon to be the Knolls at Goshen) is located on 41 scenic, wooded acres in Orange County, N.Y. The Continuing Care Retirement Community allows a residents to “age in place.” They live in a residence of their choosing for as long as they’re medically able, and as needs change, they switch to an assisted living or skilled nursing environment while remaining in the same larger community.

Glen Arden offers six different one and two-bedroom floor plans, each with fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer, individual thermostats, life alert systems, patios with screen doors or balconies and large windows. The apartments have been newly renovated. The community’s 24-hour security, staffing and emergency response team provide peace of mind.

Residents have access to an on-site cultural arts program featuring recreational, social and culural activities. On top of socializing with others, residents also find companionship in their furry friends; Glen Arden is pet friendly.

Glen Arden’s many amenities offer maintenance-free living, including housekeeping, linen services, snow removal, and medication delivery. There’s also a library, business center, billiards room, arts and crafts studio, a wellness center and an indoor pool on-site. Transportation services keep residents connected to the local community, bringing them not only to medical appointments, but on shopping trips and out to special events.

----------

Homestead Rehabilitation & Health Care Center

129 Morris Tpke. Newton, N.J.

973-948-5400

homesteadrhcc.com

Type: Skilled Nursing Facility, Long Term Care

Homestead Rehabilitation & Health Care Center is a 128-bed skilled nursing and long-term care facility offering private and semi-private rooms. Meals, linens, laundry and hygiene products are included in the room rates. Medicaid and Medicare rooms are also available.

Homestead Rehabilitation & Health Care Center’s monthly activities calendar offers a variety of groups and 1:1 programs such as exercise, live music, cooking club, social events, pet therapy, and arts and crafts. There is a hairdresser on-site once a week.

Services include skilled nursing care, a cardiologist on staff, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, recreation therapy, restorative therapy, post-surgical care, pain management, among others.

The Center also has a physical and occupational therapy gym, which offers state-of-the-art equipment. On top of the traditional therapy equipment in the gym, it also has a full-size kitchen, bathroom, laundry area, and a full-size car inside the physical therapy room. The car helps patients practice car transfers, the therapy bathroom allows patients to practice getting in and out of a bathtub, and the kitchen and laundry area allow patients to practice daily activities such as meal prep, cooking and laundry.

Homestead Rehabilitation & Health Care Center’s motto is the next best thing to being cared for at home.

----------

Sapphire Nursing & Rehab

46 Harriman Dr. Goshen, N.Y.

845-360-1200

goshencare.com

Type: Skilled Nursing Facility, Rehab Services

Sapphire Nursing & Rehab is a 120-bed Skilled Nursing facility that provides a range of 24/7 skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.

Utilizing an interdisciplinary team of nurses, social workers, dietitians, therapists and activity leaders, Sapphire welcomes short and long-term residents with the goal of maximizing their independence and quality of life. Among the services Sapphire provides are cardiac care, dietary care, certified dementia care and more.

On top of providing care to its residents, Sapphire also offers a range of recreational activities to enjoy.

----------

The Sentinel of Port Jervis

2247 Greenville Tpke. Port Jervis, N.Y.

845-697-0400

sentinelalf.com/the-sentinel-of-port-jervis/

Type: Assisted Living

Nestled on amid greenery off County Road 15 (New York) and State Road 23 (New Jersey) and just a strong stone’s throw from I-84, the Sentinel of Port Jervis provides a level of comfortable assisted living commensurate with its ideal location. Opened in 2019, the community features 160-units spread across 65,000 square feet set on five acres of property.

Among the Port Jervis Sentinel’s services are a wide range of daily living assistance, including around-the-clock care and medication assistance, if needed. There is a Wellness Center featuring an on-site internist, podiatrist and physical and occupation therapists.

Residents are served three home-cooked meals served daily in Sentinel’s lavish dining room. To maintain a healthy life of the mind, there’s a library, a solarium, movie theater and transportation to local attractions.

The Sentinel’s apartments and rooms offer individually controlled heating and air, emergency call systems, weekly housekeeping, laundry and linen services, flat screen televisions with cable and WiFi.

A robust calendar of activities keeps all residents socially and physically active. There is something for everyone. A sampling of this month’s activities include an NFL club meeting, fitness classes, nail salons, bingo, cards, line dancing, a chili cook-off, evening walks, karaoke, coffee social hours, baking classes and religious services.

----------

Twin Cedar Senior Living

364 Little Walker Rd. Shohola, Pa.

570-296-7471

twincedarspch.com

Type: Assisted Living, Respite Care, Adult Day Care

Located in a short distance off Route 6, and near both Twin Lakes and Shohola Falls, Twin Cedar Senior Living is a 37-bed assisted living facility in a bucolic 16-acre setting.

Amenities at Twin Cedar include a library, a cinema and music room, an exercise and fitness area; an on-site beauty salon; a private luxury dining room; religious services; community rooms; and complimentary WiFi. Transportation, cable TV, guest meals and a companion program called “friend for a day” are also available.

In addition to long term care “when their own homes can no longer provide them with safety and the level of care they require,” Twin Cedar also offers respite care and Adult Day Care. The Adult Day Care is a robust, engaging program offering seniors the opportunity to make new friendships, and participate in daily health and wellness activities.

----------

Valley View Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

1 Summit Ave. Newton, N.J.

973-383-1450

valleyviewrhc.com

Type: Skilled Nursing Facility, Long Term Care

Located just off scenic Route 94, Valley View Rehabilitation & Health Care Center is a 28-bed skilled nursing and long-term care facility. Along with private rooms and semi-private rooms, there are also Medicare and Medicaid rooms available. Medicare and personal insurance pays for subacute stays at Valley View Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Valley View Rehabilitation & Health Care Center services include 24-hour skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, a fall prevention program, recreation therapy, pain management, counseling services, among others.

Included in the cost of the room rates are meals, linens, laundry and hygiene products. The monthly calendar offers many activities, social events, groups and 1:1 programs including morning mingle, current events, movie night, live music, arts and crafts, Sunday church service, games, fitness, baking club, and others. There are various culinary activities such as an ice cream socials, apple cider donut parties, and monthly birthday celebrations.

There is a hairdresser on-site twice a month and a nail spa day.

“Someone should choose Valley View if they are looking for the homelike feel of a small facility, that offers excellent care. When it comes to individualizing your care, our small size makes a big difference,” said Adriane Leyman, director of recreation.