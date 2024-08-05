New Jersey State Fair Event Schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7

12-5 p.m.: 4-H Dairy Show in the Agriculture Area

12 p.m.: Horse Show Classes in the Horse Show Area

12:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

12-9 p.m.: Farm Fun Activities for Kids in Founder’s Park

12 p.m.-Close: Carnival rides and games

12 p.m.-Close: Amateur horticulture on display in the Greenhouse: cut flowers, potted plants, dish gardens

12 p.m.-Close: 4-H Foods Bake Sale in the Shotwell Building

12-1 p.m.: Quilts of Valor Presentation in the Performing Arts Tent

12-6 p.m.: Aim to Survive Shooting Sports Open Ranges in the BBQ area

12:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

1-2 p.m. Presentation of Colors: Police Pipe & Drums of Morris County/National Anthem by Amelya Race in the Performing Arts Tent

1 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

1-7 p.m.: Blood Drive at Gate 3. Donate blood and receive a free fair admission

1:30 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.: Tractor Parade by Antique Engine Club in the Agriculture Area

2 p.m.: Blueberry Contest in the Richards Building

2:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

2:30-3:30 p.m.: T2 Duo in the Performing Arts Tent

2:30 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

3 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

4:15 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

Evening : $1,000 2’ Non-Pro Hunter Derby. $1,000 2’6 Non-Pro Hunter Derby in the Horse Show Area

5 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

5:30 p.m.: Arbor Buddies Puppet Show in Founder’s Park

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mike Federowski Jr. Band in the Performing Arts Tent

5:45 p.m.: Johnny Rocket Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

6-8 p.m.: Farm Follies Event: Skillet Toss/Bale Toss in the Agriculture Area

6:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Monster Truck Show in the Outdoor Entertainment Area

7 p.m.: Freehand Custom Carving in the Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.: Come Join the Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.: K-9’s In Flight in the Family Entertainment Area

8:30-9:30 p.m.:Yesterdaze Gone Rock Band with special guest Julia Rome in the Performing Arts Tent

8:30 p.m.: Hot Dog Pig Races in the Family Entertainment Area

8:30 p.m.: Fire Dancer Show in the Conservatory

9 p.m.: Johnny Rockett Cycle Circus in the Family Entertainment Area

Ongoing Daily Events:

Animals: Explore 6 barns of farm animals

Greenhouse Exhibits: Visit the Vegetable Show, Scarecrow Contest, and Forage Show

New Jersey Farmer’s Market: Shop locally grown produce

North Jersey Antique Engine Club: See antique engines and a daily tractor parade at 2 p.m. Located adjacent to the Snook Museum.

Agriculture Area Demonstrations: See demonstrations from wooden bowl turner Roger Abrahamson and potter Reggie Britton. See felting and rope-making demonstrations from Heartfelt Creations. Visit Barn 6 for farm-fun children’s activities. Go to the Milking Parlor to see live cow-milking demonstrations and learn about the milking process from cow to carton.

Robotics Row: Visit the STEM Barn to see robotics demonstrations from a local robotics team

.Founder’s Park: Explore the gardens at Founder’s Park

Snook Memorial Museum: See antique farm machinery, explore the farmhouse kitchen, and shop the country store

The Conservatory: Visit the Flower & Garden Expo, and take horitculture and art classes

The Marketplace: Shop a local artisan vendor and baker market, located adjacent to the Conservatory

Farm Fun Interactive Activities: Fun activities for children in Barn 6

Richards Building Exhibits and Demonstrations: See Creative Arts for Home & Hobby (baking, canning, handicrafts, Quilts of Valor) exhibits, a beekeeper’s honey show and live honeybee demonstrations, and exhibits of local Sussex County photography, history, and artwork.

Red Rooster Winegarden: Enjoy a glass of wine, a craft beer, some snacks, and occasional evening music