Think you could pass the naturalization test? Here are 25 questions

| 04 Jul 2024 | 11:25
Think you could pass the naturalization test? Here are 25 sample questions from the 2019 test. Answers are at the bottom of this story.

1. What is the supreme law of the land?

2. What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?

3. What is freedom of religion?

4. Who is in charge of the executive branch?

5. How many U.S. Senators are there?

6. Why do some states have more Representatives than other states?

7. Name one right only for United States citizens

8. What is the highest court in the United States?

9. Under our Constitution, some powers belong tothe federal government. What is one power ofthe federal government?

10. What is the name of the national anthem?

11. Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?

12. When was the Constitution written?

13. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.

14. What is one thing Benjamin Franklin is famous for?

15. Who was President during World War I?

16. Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States.

17. Who was President during the Great Depression and World War II?

18. What are two ways that Americans can participate in their democracy?

19. There are four amendments to the Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them.

20. What does the judicial branch do?

21. Who signs bills to become laws?

22. We elect a U.S. representative for how many years?

23. The House of Representatives has how many voting members?

24. How many U.S. senators are there?

25. Why does the flag have 13 stripes?

ANSWERS:
1. the Constitution
2. the Bill of Rights
3. You can practice any religion, or not practice a religion
4. the President
5. one hundred
6. (because of) the state’s population
7. vote in a federal election and run for federal office
8. the Supreme Court
9. Any of the following: to print money, to declare war, to create an army, to make treaties
10. The Star-Spangled Banner
11. Thomas Jefferson
12. 1787
13. Any of the following: James Madison Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Publius
14. Any of the following: U.S. diplomat, oldest member of the Constitutional Convention, first Postmaster General of the United States, writer of “Poor Richard’s Almanac,” started the first free libraries
15. Woodrow Wilson
16. Missouri River or Mississippi River
17. Franklin Roosevelt
18. Any of the following: vote, join a political party, help with a campaign, join a civic group, join a community group, give an elected official your opinion on an issue, call Senators and Representatives, publicly support or oppose an issue or policy, run for office, write to a newspaper
19. Any of the following: Citizens eighteen (18) and older (can vote), You don’t have to pay (a poll tax) to vote, Any citizen can vote (Women and men can vote.), A male citizen of any race (can vote).
20. Any of the following: reviews laws, explains laws, resolves disputes (disagreements), decides if a law goes against the Constitution.
21. The president
22. 2
23. 435
24. 100
25. because the stripes represent the original colonies