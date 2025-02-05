Talking to Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish

Stefani M.C. Janelli talks to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish, founders of the Rascals, about how the band started, the tri-state area’s influence on the group and their Valentine’s Day show at the Newton Theatre.

Question: Where was the group founded and what brought you guys together?

Cavaliere: The group met in New York City. I was working for Joey Dee in a nightclub, the Starliter, as was Gene and Eddie (Brigati). I asked them if they would be interested in starting a band. I later found Dino Danelli and asked him to join us.

Cornish: I came to New York City with the Unbeatables, a group from Rochester (N.Y.). I got a gig at the Peppermint Lounge and we wound up playing with Joey Dee and the Starlighters. That is when I met Felix and Eddie. After some time, we ended up meeting Dino, quitting Joey Dee and the Starlighters, and forming the Rascals.

Q: How influential was New Jersey in your music and the growth of your career?

Cavaliere: New York had Alan Freed on WINS radio. This was the beginning of rock ‘n’ roll on the East Coast. My main influences were the artists on the radio.

Cornish: Dino and Eddie are both from New Jersey, so they (and New Jersey) influenced me quite a bit.

Q: The Rascals have reunited for a few special occasions, including the 2010 Kristen Ann Carr benefit and the 2012 production of “The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream” in Port Chester, N.Y., involving legends like Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt. What continues to make New Jersey and its music community so special to you and the band on a personal level?

Cavaliere: We had the good fortune of being from the tri-state area. New Jersey, Long Island, New York City and upstate New England embraced us as we were one of the first American groups to emerge during the British pop period.

Cornish: Well, you know, we got a lot of fans there. We started in New Jersey on Feb. 15, 1965. And, of course, a lot of fans from New Jersey came to see our show on Broadway.

Q: The Rascals are widely considered the best “blue-eyed soul” group to come out of the 1960s. What do you think your music means to your generation?

Cavaliere: Being part of what was the ’60s renaissance period cemented our relationship with the generation. This has lasted for over 60 years. And I am forever grateful to be included in that group.

Cornish: Well, you know, we had a lot of great hits. Felix and Eddie wrote a lot of great hits. We produced them together with Arif Martin. They are lasting and stand the test of time.

Q: Did you know how impactful you and your music were at the time?

Cavaliere: We just kept on rockin’ and enjoying making music.

Cornish: No, you have no idea. We were just making the music that we were ... . We were up there competing with the Beatles.

Q: You two are back together because of “the fans and love of your timeless songs.” Can you tell us what you mean by that and what drove you to collaborate again?

Cavaliere: The only two remaining Rascals who feel the need and the urge to keep making music. It is a great blessing and a pleasure.

Cornish: Our manager, Obi Steinman, put us together to do this tour. We’re doing a 60th anniversary tour and greatly looking forward to it. Especially our show at the Newton Theatre on Feb. 14.

Q: You’ve had so many hits, including 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits and three No.1 hits, such as “Groovin’,” “People Got to Be Free” and “Good Lovin’.” Do you guys have a favorite song?

Cavaliere: Depending on the time of year, ”Groovin’.” And right now, “People Got to Be Free.”

Cornish: You know, that’s like choosing your favorite child. I would say mine would be “Good Lovin’ ” because it was the very first hit. We played it live at the Choo Choo Club and recorded it at Atlantic Studios.

Q: Favorite song to perform? Has it changed over the years?

Cavaliere: “Beautiful Morning.”

Q: You’re bringing your “Good Lovin’ Valentine’s Show” to the Newton Theatre on Feb. 14. What inspired this holiday-themed show? What will this show look like?

Cavaliere: We like to include the people in our set. That means we ask them to join in and sing whenever they feel the love. That is the spirit of the ’60s and the main reason we still enjoy playing so much.

Cornish: It will be all the hits. It’s Valentine’s Day. Bring your Valentine and bring the good times.

Q: What songs can we expect in the set? Any surprises?

Cavaliere: All the hits and some other oldie gems that make the people smile.

Cornish: No surprises, just all the hits!