Talking to Brady Rymer and Tom Caltabiano

Stefani M.C. Janelli talks to three-time Grammy nominee Brady Rymer and writer/producer Tom Caltabiano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) about the new music video for “When You’re Kind,” which features characters from Caltabiano’s PBS series “Hello! Hi! How are You?” The video accompanies the release of “Sunny Side Up,” the latest album by Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could, celebrating 25 years of uplifting music for children and families.

Question: Brady, you started out in the Sparta band From Good Homes. What made you transition into children’s music?

Rymer: I had kids of my own! I started writing songs for them, and one thing led to another. I met Claudia (Mussen), Liz (Queler) and Seth (Farber) (of the Little Band That Could) in my neighborhood in NYC. We were all new parents, and after dropping our kids off at preschool, we started having our own “playdates” at band practice. It all happened kinda quick and organically.

Q: How is writing music for children different? What’s the biggest challenge?

Rymer: I try to keep the music very similar to writing for “grown-ups.” It needs to feel good for everyone! One of the challenges is to be true to myself, find something new and exciting to say, and say it in a way that captures a kid or family’s imagination - something they can relate to and want to sing along with.

Q: What continues to inspire you to make such optimistic and uplifting music after 25 years?

Rymer: My audience continues to inspire me. Something someone will say at a show or something they’ll do. School shows also inspire me, walking down the halls and seeing all the kids’ projects on the walls and getting to meet them after the show. One rockin’ inclusive school even made signs for our concert. One that stood out from the stage was “Different is Beautiful,” and that inspired a song!

Q: Who’s the tougher audience: children or adults?

Rymer: They both have their challenges! With both, you gotta give it your all and try to find a meaningful connection.

Q: Brady, you’re a three-time Grammy Award nominee. What’s the best part of the job for you?

Rymer: So many parts. I love performing, being inspired to write new songs, recording them with my incredible bandmates, then sending that new music out into the world, and then starting all over again. It’s a beautiful cycle!

Q: Your new album, “Sunny Side Up,” came out April 25. What inspired the songs on this record?

Rymer: A few things: Having some time at home to slow down and appreciate the little things in my life, like my 92-year-old mother-in-law getting up every day with a smile and cooking her own breakfast- two sunny side up eggs - that’s inspiring! Or looking out my window and watching baby birds hatch and grow in their nest - stuff like that.

Q: The album really captures the beauty in everyday things: laundry on the line, dandelions, breakfast at home. Why was it important for you to highlight these kinds of moments?

Rymer: Where songs come from can be mysterious, and I don’t quite know for sure. Maybe because I was coming home from a lot of traveling - playing overseas in Finland, Estonia, and touring the States - and really appreciating my home, my community and slowing down a bit - looking around and finding beauty in the everyday.

Q: Who came up with the concept for the “Sunny Side Up” music video?

Rymer: Tom and I did a show together in Sparta, and I immediately loved what he did and the brilliance of Mr. Clown and the Bopstar puppets. I mentioned that I had a new song that I thought would be a fun video to collaborate on. He took it from there - invited me to their studios in LA and directed an incredibly fun day of filming.

Caltabiano: Brady mentioned his new song as a perfect match for our characters so we planned the shoot around his visit to the West Coast. Brady singing solo is very entertaining so we thought adding Mr. Clown playing guitar next to him and a chorus of vegetables would be fun. We also have a sun character, so his appearance was mandatory.

Q: You included characters from the PBS show “Hello! Hi! How Are You?” which you, Tom, produce. What inspired you to bring those characters into this project?

Caltabiano: Music is the best communicator for kids, and Brady’s song is so uplifting it’s seemed like a natural fit. I voice and puppeteer Mr. Clown.

Q: Tom, you have such a strong background in comedy from “Everybody Loves Raymond” to your other projects. How did that background influence how you approached capturing the spirit of the “Sunny Side Up” music video?

Caltabiano: Good question. I think on “ELR,” we always found that less is more. The video was really a matter of highlighting Brady and his song and using our characters to emphasize the fun of the song.

Q: Creatively, how different is it moving from TV writing and producing into children’s music and storytelling?

Caltabiano: For TV for adults, you are much more reliant on subtlety and hiding what the scene is about. For kids, writing is much more to the point, and kids respond to slapstick with pure joy, so it’s always a go-to thought. Kids don’t think, “I just saw that bit.” They laugh just as hard the second or third time they see something.

Q: NPR’s “All Things Considered” said the Little Band That Could may be “the best sounding band in family music.” What does that kind of recognition mean to you after 25 years?

Rymer: It means a ton. One of my missions has always been to create and present real feel-good-in-your-soul, honest-to-goodness music, played by stellar musicians for kids and families. To get that kind of support from NPR was a real treat and gave me confidence that we’re on the right road and that our music is being heard.

Q: The track “When You’re Kind” features a duet with Laurie Berkner and guitar work by Matt Beck. What was it like collaborating with them?

Rymer: Heavenly! They are both top-notch players and people! Laurie is my friend, and I played bass in her band for about 12 years, so anytime I get to work with her now, I love it and cherish it. Matt is a new friend who added so much to the album. With their musicianship, feel and professionalism, they both elevate and enrich whatever they work on. I feel very lucky to have them on the new album!

Q: How did Laurie and Matt get involved in the project?

Rymer: I’m always looking for a chance to collaborate with Laurie, and “When You’re Kind” felt like the perfect song - she added so much. Our engineer and producer, Ken Rich from Grand Street Recording in Brooklyn, is friends with Matt, and he thought he’d be a perfect choice to add some electric guitar to the album - he was right!

Q: You’ve performed everywhere from Lincoln Center to the White House to China. What’s been one of your most memorable shows?

Rymer: Opening for Barack Obama - a president of the United States! Well, that sure was a memorable night. Honestly, so many shows have been memorable - whenever you can connect with an audience of kids and families, have a great time singing and dancing, and being in the moment together - that’s unforgettable.

Q: After so many years together, what do you think is the secret to the Little Band That Could’s chemistry and longevity?

Rymer: One thing is that we’re close friends. That love and respect comes through the music. I think we also really love performing for kids and families - each song and performance feels new and true. I think that kind of honesty and passion goes a long way.

Q: If you could give one message to families listening to “Sunny Side Up,” what would it be?

Rymer: I hope that the new album will bring families and kids together - to share a moment together while cooking dinner, taking a road trip or having playtime. I hope they enjoy a chance to slow down, listen and sing together. Hopefully, they’ll feel the love and good vibes, and keep us all on the sunny side!