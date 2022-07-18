Summer magic at Sparta Avenue Stage

The Sparta Avenue Stage will be hosting three magicians with three unique styles of close-up magic this Saturday, July 23. This 80-minute shows features magicians Joe Garsetti, Lou Antonucci and headliner Eric DeCamps.

Garsetti, a co-proprietor of the Sparta Avenue Stage, will present a couple of new magic pieces and a comedy magic segment that he has performed at comedy clubs throughout the tri-state area. Antonucci is an expert at sleight-of-hand magic. His magic and mastery with cards and common ordinary objects have earned him accolades from the magic community.

The second half of the show features the pure magic of Eric DeCamps, who was voted Magician of the Year by The Society of American Magicians. DeCamps is also only the second person in the 121-year history of the Society to earn the prestigious Gold Medal of Excellence for Close-Up Magic. DeCamps mastered his craft at NYC nightclubs, and produced his own off-Broadway show, “Pure Magic,” a performance described as “contemporary conjuring.”

The July 23 show, “24-Karat Close-up Magic,” starts at 7 p.m. and will provide audience members with an opportunity to interact with and witness the magic of Eric DeCamps.

Seating is limited; tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. Refreshments will be available; guests are welcome to bring their own. Tickets and more information can be found at sparta-avenue-stage.square.site.