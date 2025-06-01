Spring concert today honors late conductor

The Sussex County Youth Orchestras will present their annual spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1 at Mount Olive Middle School, 160 Wolfe Road, Budd Lake.

Admission is free; donations appreciated.

High school senior Rowan Mendel of Sparta will play a solo on the cello and senior Grace Ort will play a solo on the oboe.

Chris Bernotas of Sparta, the composer in residence, will conduct the premier performance of the composition he wrote to honor his mentor Gerald Tedesco, who died in December.

Tedesco had been the conductor of the Sussex County Youth Orchestras for 25 years.