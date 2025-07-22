‘Something Rotten!’ musical onstage in Sparta

North Star Theater Company presents the musical “Something Rotten!” on July 31-Aug. 3 at the Sussex County Technical School’s McNeice Auditorium.

The show, filled with showbiz nods and toe-tapping numbers, is directed by Kelly Dacus-Smith, with assistant director Jaime Villani and music director Deborah Gianuzzi.

Set in 1595, “Something Rotten!” follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they struggle to write the world’s first musical in the shadow of Shakespeare’s fame.

Participants in North Star’s “Something Rotten Jr.” Summer Performance Intensive, open to rising sixth- through 12th-graders, will take part in two public performances at 7 p.m. Friday, July 25 and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at McNeice Auditorium.

Tickets are $15 for all seats; they may be purchased online at northstar.ludus.com

The mainstage version of “Something Rotten!” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31 and Friday, Aug. 1 and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for senior citizens, students and military.

The mainstage show will feature two casts.