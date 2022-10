The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

A 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist, “Everybody” takes a modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play, “Everyman.” The comedic-drama follows Everybody as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living.

Directed by Professor Allison Ognibene of Sparta, “Everybody” runs Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for the college’s students and faculty with ID and can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.simpletix.com/e/everybody-by-branden-jacobs-jenkins-ticket-117685.

“During the pandemic, I read an extremely timely play, ‘Everybody’, even though it was written two years prior to COVID-19” remarked Ognibene, part-time Coordinator of Theater at Sussex. “When the 15th-century play ‘Everyman’ was written, it was in response to the bubonic plague. Here we were globally sitting at home for two years questioning our fates -- will we get COVID -- will we live – will there be any sense of normalcy again? There was no question what play I was going to direct when the College reopened the theater in the Fall 2022. It was serendipity in the most startling way.”

The adapted tale unfolds when “God,” played by Isabella Cruz of Vernon, sees how “Everybody” has misused the perfect gift of life bestowed upon them and has summoned “Death,” played by Nicolas Galloza Gener of Hopatcong, to take “Everybody” on their final journey to the beyond. Chris Flatt of Hamburg, Alexis Borowic of Sussex, Aurelia Shanga of Mount Olive, Colin O’Sullivan of Hopatcong, and Tyler Charters of Vernon, are the “Somebodies” chosen.

Everybody asks existential questions about life and ponders if they were good. Everybody asks Death if they could bring someone to join them on their one-way journey, including Friendship, Cousin, Kinship and Stuff.

To learn more about the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex visit sussex.edu/academics. Registration for the Spring 2023 Semester opens on November 14th.