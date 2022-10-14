x
Ogdensburg. Sterling Hill mine to host haunted mine tour

Ogdensburg
| 14 Oct 2022 | 03:27

    The fifth annual “Sterling Hell Haunted Mine” is scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22 and is a fundraising event for the Ogdensburg school eighth-grade class.

    The event is set up, managed and carried out by an all-volunteer crew of parents, students, community members and mine employees.

    All of the proceeds will be donated to the 2022-23 graduating class to fund theirr trip to Boston at the end of the school year.

    Tickets cost $13 for adults and are $10 for children 10 years and younger. Order at https://bit.ly/3y2MqTi