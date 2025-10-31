North Star to present ‘Steel Magnolias’

North Star Theater Company will present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, directed by Sara Bartlett, running Nov. 14-23 at the North Star Studio Theater, 21 Kennedy Ave, Ogdensburg.

This beloved Southern classic invites audiences into Truvy’s beauty salon, where six women share laughter, love, and the trials of everyday life in a small Louisiana town. Full of heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a timeless celebration of friendship, resilience, and the strength found in sisterhood.

Performances will be held weekends from Nov. 14-23 with both matinee and evening showtimes. This production features two talented casts, Blush and Bashful, bringing twice the warmth, wit, and Southern charm to the stage.

The Blush Cast features-Kristine Simmons as M’Lynn, Cassandra Barckett as Shelby, Gina Muth as Truvy, Maria Varela as Annelle, Loretta Mowat as Ouiser, Rebecca Mazumdar as Clairee

The Bashful Cast features-Debra Carozza as M’Lynn, Linda Leigh DeNude as Shelby, Jennifer Lynn Balogh as Truvy, Amanda Hobaugh as Annelle, Christa Piper as Ouiser, Linda Kadar as Clairee