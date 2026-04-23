North Star Theater Company to stage ‘The 39 Steps’

North Star Theater Company will present the comedy thriller “The 39 Steps” from April 30 through May 3 at its studio theater.

Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and the film by Alfred Hitchcock, the production blends mystery, humor and rapid character changes in a high-energy theatrical experience.

Directed by Bert Piper, the show features Luke Simmons as Richard Hannay and Elena Spagna in multiple roles, alongside Kelly Dacus-Smith and Sally O’Sullivan, who portray a variety of characters.

Performances will be held at the NSTC Studio Theater, 21 Kennedy Ave., with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A talkback with the director will follow the Saturday matinee.

Tickets range from $20 to $30, with premium seating options available that include interactive elements with the cast. Group rates are also offered.

Organizers said the production’s inventive staging and comedic pace aim to deliver an engaging experience for audiences.