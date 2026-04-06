North Star Theater Company announces summer musical intensives

North Star Theater Company has announced its summer theater season, featuring two musical intensives for students in grades 2 through 10 that will pair young performers with professional creative teams and conclude with live public performances.

The summer schedule opens with Disney/Pixar’s Finding Nemo KIDS, a one-week program for students currently enrolled in grades 2 through 5. Rehearsals will run from July 6 through July 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by two public performances on July 11.

Auditions for Finding Nemo KIDS are scheduled for May 4 and 5. Tuition is $300.

The production will be directed by Annie Lutz, with music direction by Jodi Halteman, choreography by Kimberly Jackson and stage management by Kristin Hammond.

The second program, Mean Girls JR., is a two-week summer intensive for students in grades 5 through 10. Sessions will run weekdays from July 13 through July 24, also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with performances scheduled for July 24 and 25.

Auditions for Mean Girls JR. will be held April 14, with callbacks on April 16. Tuition is $500.

The production team includes director Jaime Villani, music director Kevin Boehm, choreographer Kelly Dacus-Smith and stage manager Jennifer Balogh.

Registration and audition information for both productions is available through the company’s website, where families can also review schedules and participation details.