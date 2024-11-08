Murder mystery dinner tonight

The Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council (SCAHC) will host a murder mystery dinner fundraiser Friday, Nov. 8.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

The three-course buffet-style dinner costs $95 for SCAHC members and $105 for non-members. That includes hors d’oeuvres, a cocktail hour, a cash bar. There also will be a silent auction, photo booth and 50/50 raffle.

Purchase tickets by calling 973-383-0027 or go online to scahc.org/fundraiser/murder-mystery