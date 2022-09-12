Mountain Creek announces 38th annual Oktoberfest

Mountain Creek Resort will be celebrating its 38th annual “Oktoberfest” on the weekend of September 17 and 18, from 12 to 7 p.m. The event’s $20 per person entrance fee includes live music, entertainment and activities fit for kids and adults.

Some of the more adult-themed activities include lawn games like the stein and keg holding contests, lumberjack contest, hay bale toss, wife-carrying relay, and “sumo wrestling.” Kids can enjoy the petting zoos, bounce houses, and face painting. The entrance fee also provides guests with free sky rides on the Mountain Creek lift or unlimited Mountain Coaster rides.

Oktoberfest wouldn’t be complete without authentic German cuisine, plus over 10 varieties of German and domestic beers, cider, seltzer and canned cocktails. Wine will be available at the wine tent and liquor at the Biergarten. A selection of festival food can be purchased at the German Pretzel Station, Dessert Station, Corn & Pickle Station and the Main Food Tent, serving traditional German fare including Schweinshaxe, sliced sauerbraten sandwiches, grilled bratwurst and potato pancakes. Classic menu items like cheeseburgers and hamburgers, jumbo hot dogs, grilled chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches and French fries will also be available for purchase.

“We’re excited to announce the return of the 38th annual Oktoberfest celebration to Mountain Creek,” said Hugh Reynolds, chief marketing officer, SNOW Partners. “We look forward to offering this fun and festive Oktoberfest celebration during an ideal time of year to visit North Jersey. We are happy to announce the enhancements to our food and beverage selections, as well as additions to our entertainment. We’re confident our 38th celebration will be our best yet.”

Musical entertainment includes John Stevens’ Polka Band and The Spins. For more information, deals and daily hours of operation, visit MountainCreek.com.