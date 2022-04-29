Messina to headline at Rock, Ribs and Ridges

From being a founding member of the seminal band credited with creating Country Rock to being one-half of one of the most successful duos in American pop rock, Jim Messina is an undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music.

Messina will headline the 12th annual Rock, Ribs & Ridges festival at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, N.J., on June 26. It’s his only New Jersey performance, tickets are on sale now at www.rockribsandridges.com.

He will then reunite with Kenny Loggins as they play their first show at the famed Hollywood Bowl in 50 years.

Jim Messina’s legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits (“House At Pooh Corner,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Kind Woman,” “You Better Think Twice”).

While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player.

When “the Springfield” disbanded in 1968, Jim and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Jim on lead guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre: Country Rock.

He then helped a little-known Kenny Loggins get ready for a record and tour. The two discovered that they worked well together and Messina agreed to sit in on Loggins’ first album. “Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina” “Sittin’ In” was released in November of 1971.

Over the next seven years, Loggins & Messina released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs and sold over 16 million albums.

After a series of celebrated solo acoustic tours, Messina formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career.

Now, 50 years after first stepping into the studio with Stephen Stills, Neil Young and Richie Furay, Jim Messina is hitting the road with guitar in hand to tell the stories and sing the songs that made Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins & Messina, iconic American groups.

He headlines the third and final day of the three-day Rock, Ribs & Ridges summer bash. Presented by Franklin Sussex Auto Mall, the June 24-25-26 event features 11 artists including Messina and three members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Dave Mason, legendary guitarist-singer-songwriter Don Felder, and Artimus Pyle.

“We’re proud to continue to attract the biggest stars to our stage and this year feature Jim Messina, a legendary artist who created Country Rock,” said Festival Executive Producer Howard Freeman of Promo1. “We have a great weekend of talent including our largest lineup of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers ever, it’s going to be a great weekend.”

Attendees can also enjoy mouthwatering barbecue served up from top barbecue pitmasters from around the country, craft beers and more as they soak up great music and the great outdoors.

VIP shaded seating, Miller Mezzanine reserved group table seating, weekend camping and on-site RV stay options add to the festival’s unique atmosphere. A Friday night “After Party” bonfire, a Saturday evening campers-only concert from the Screamin Eagle Band, and a “Sunday Morning Get Together” with free coffee and donuts, make the fan experience even more enjoyable.