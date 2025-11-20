Local dentist finishes third novel

Sparta resident Joanne Henning is blending her professional life with her creative passion in her latest book, “The Platinum Bicuspid,” the third novel in her dental romance series, released in October 2025.

By day, Henning practices dentistry in Oak Ridge; by night, she writes novels. After years of running a practice and raising a family, she said writing has become more than therapeutic — it’s addictive.

“I write the kind of stories I want to read, with well-developed characters, interesting plots, and a touch of romantic spice,” Henning said.

Set in the 1980s, her novels follow young professional women navigating careers and relationships, with humor woven throughout. Her series, Dental Tales of Love, Adventure and Fun, now includes three books. While loosely connected through recurring characters, each story stands alone, with plots often shifting from a Midwestern dental school to the Jersey Shore.

Henning also publishes a weekly newsletter featuring book reviews, beauty tips, recipes and recommendations. “Writing is a way to reclaim voice, time and joy,” she said.

“The Platinum Bicuspid” keeps readers smiling with sharp-witted twists, and her first two novels offer equally entertaining escapes into 1980s romance.