Local breweries and cideries join forces for the Black Dirt Beer Bash

Every year, Dirt magazine brings the best local breweries together at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center for unlimited drinks, live music, and fun in the sun at the Black Dirt Beer Bash.

The annual event will return to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Saturday, Sept. 10, featuring unlimited local beer and hard cider tastings from the Historic Black Dirt Region and beyond.

The one day event will feature unlimited samples from:

• Apex Brewery: a Monroe microbrewery known for its variety – from stouts and ales to IPAs and hard seltzer

• Shrewd Fox Brewery: a farm brewery based out of Eldred, N.Y. that uses all natural, locally grown ingredients to brew its craft ales and lagers

• Clemson Bros Brewery: one of Orange County’s first craft breweries, based out of Middletown, N.Y., with a new location coming soon to Pine Island. The local staple brews everything from blonde ales and wheat beers, to stouts and IPAs. Their M-Town Sunset, a blood orange/strawberry sour ale, won an award at the 2022 Tap NY festival.

• Foreign Objects Beer Company: Foreign Objects’ tasting room opened this summer in Monroe, N.Y. The brewery prides itself on creating intensely aromatic New-American Hoppy Ales, complex Franco-Belgian Farmhouse beers, and subtle German lagers.

• Destination Unknown Beer Company (DUBCO): DUBCO started out on the South Shore of Long Island, and recently opened a second location on a sprawling 50-acre farm in Warwick, N.Y.

• Naked Flock Hard Cider: Applewood Winery’s signature hard cider, Naked Flock, is brewed out of the Warwick, N.Y. winery. Naked Flock’s brews are made with 100% New York State apples, without any added sugar or artificial flavoring. Local apples from the likes of Och’s Orchards in Warwick and Roe’s Orchards in Chester are used when possible.

• Angry Orchard Cider House: Angry Orchard will be slinging craft cider produced locally at the Walden, N.Y. Angry Orchard Cider House.

Tickets include a full day of unlimited tastings at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center’s rolling lawn. Live music from The Vibe will be playing classic rock and 90s throwback jams all day long. Children and pets are welcome to attend for free.

Now through August 24, tickets are 10% off with code BEER at: www.blackdirtbeer.eventbrite.com