Live music: Rock out at the fair

Friday, Aug. 1

The New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show opens with a rock-filled evening featuring Strange Behavior performing classic rock covers at 6 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. The Battle of the Bands, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Performing Arts Tent, continues Sunday evening with Water Street Band, winner of 2024 Battle of the Bands, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the same location.

Mark Coulter brings his signature sound to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at 6 p.m., creating a laid-back atmosphere for the evening crowd.

One Size Fits All hits the stage at 6:30 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, delivering energetic rock favorites.

The legendary Billy Hector headlines Sparta Arts’ free Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. at Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., showcasing his award-winning blues guitar mastery.

At the same time, Chill Willis brings his fiery country-rock crossover act to the Fountain House, 439 Route 94, Fredon.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, hosts Jake Roggenkamp & Ryan at 8 p.m., blending folk, jazz and soft rock in a captivating acoustic duo set.

Peter Dee plays high-energy covers and feel-good vibes at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Jimmy Lee serenades early risers with a selection of heartfelt country tunes at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., starting at 10 a.m.

Dave & John perform acoustic favorites at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, creating a warm and relaxed dining experience.

Acoustic Wolves bring intimate and soulful unplugged sounds to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at 6:30 p.m.

John Murphy delivers a solo set at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape.

Mike Lawlor Banned returns to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, with an electric mix of crowd favorites and original jams at the same time.

”FJ - A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey” featuring Constantine Maroulis takes audiences on a high-energy ride through rock’s biggest anthems at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Sunday, Aug. 3

Sunday fun starts at 2 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, where Ray hosts an afternoon of lively, family-friendly karaoke for all ages.

Brian St. John takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, with a mellow mix of acoustic rock, folk and alt favorites.

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Jungle Love brings a vibrant mix of soul, R&B, Motown, disco and funk from the ’60s to the ’80s at Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Karaoke with Ray Sikora kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta. Everyone is invited to take the mic and share a song.

Thursday, Aug. 7

Blue Arrow Farm keeps the good times rolling with Felix and the Cats performing at 6 p.m.

At the same time, Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd., Sparta, hosts its Sunset Thursdays series featuring Jump Start Duo, perfect for golden hour cocktails and acoustic vibes.

Chris Donnelly plays an intimate acoustic set, sharing his heartfelt melodies, at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s.

