Lakes, pools, and more local swimming holes

NEW YORK

Lake Tiorati, Harriman State Park: Surrounded by meadows and rolling, wooded hills. Lifeguards are on duty.

● Address: 2300 Seven Lakes Drive, Southfields

● Activities: Swimming, hiking, fishing, picnicking, and boating. Permits are needed for all boating activities, including kayaking and paddleboarding.

● Info: Until Aug. 21, swimming is open from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekends and holidays. From Aug. 22 to Sept. 5, swimming is open from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on weekends and holidays only. The park is open from dawn to dusk year-round. The cost is $10 per vehicle.

Bear Mountain State Park Pool: A large swimming pool with lifeguards.

● Address: 3020 Seven Lakes Drive, Tomkins Cove

● Activities: Swimming, hiking, biking, boat rentals, fishing, playgrounds, trailside museum, and zoo.

● Info: The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends, and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on holidays. The park is open from dawn to dusk. The trailside museum and zoo are open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is a $10 vehicle use fee and a $5 per person pool admission fee (cash only).

War Veteran’s Memorial Pool and Splash Pad at Fancher-Davidge Park: Public swimming pool in the city of Middletown. Lifeguards are on duty.

● Address: 158 Lake Ave, Middletown

● Activities: Swimming, playground, basketball, 9-hole disc golf course, walking trails, and softball field.

● Info: The pool and splash pad are open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 28. The cost is $1 per person 16 years and older and $3 per person 17 years and older.

Lake Superior State Park: Boating is allowed, but gas motors are prohibited. Rowboats and pedal boats are available to rent during the summer. Lifeguards are on duty.

● Address: 342 Dr. Duggan Road, Bethel

● Activities: Swimming, boating, fishing, picnicking, volleyball, and playgrounds.

● Info: The beach is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park is open from dawn to dusk. The cost is $5 per person. Children under 3, senior citizens, and veterans are admitted free.

West End Beach: A popular destination for swimming and non-motorized boating. Kayakers often start trips further north in Pond Eddy and paddle down the Delaware River to West End Beach. Lifeguards are on duty.

● Address: 14 Ferry St., Port Jervis

● Activities: Swimming, boating, fishing, softball field, and playground.

● Info: The boat launch is open every day. Swimming is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. The cost is $10 per vehicle on weekends. Port Jervis residents are admitted free.

Lake Awosting and Lake Minnewaska, Minnewaska State Park: Located on the picturesque Shawangunk Mountain Ridge, the park is home to 50 miles of trails, two swimming locations at Lake Minnewaska and Lake Awosting, and numerous waterfalls. Lifeguards are on duty.

● Address: 5281 Route 44-55, Kerhonkson

● Activities: Swimming, boating, biking, hiking, rock climbing, waterfalls, and equestrian trails.

● Info: Until Sept. 5, Awosting Beach is open for swimming from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Minnewaska Beach is open for swimming from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per vehicle.

Circleville Park: Also known as C. Hudson Thompson Memorial Park, the park includes a seven-acre lake with lifeguards.

● Address: 2166-2208 NY-302, Circleville

● Activities: Swimming, fishing, pedal boats, softball and soccer fields, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, horseshoe pits (bring your own shoes), and playgrounds.

● Info: Swimming is permitted Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park is open from sunrise to sunset. The cost is $3 per person.

Glenmere Lake: This 309-acre lake in the Village of Florida is a popular fishing location.

● Address: Glenmere Lake, Mayer Hartel Avenue, Florida

● Activities: Canoeing, kayaking, boating, picnicking, and fishing. No gas motors allowed.

● Info: The park is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For town of Warwick and Florida residents, the season pass is $5 and boat use is free. Dog permits are $5 per dog. For non-residents, the season pass is $50, boat use is $5, and dog permits are $10 per dog.

Kowawese Unique Area at Plum Point: A 102-acre state park that features a 2,000-foot sandy beach on the Hudson River. Swimming is strictly prohibited.

● Address: 90 Plum Point Lane, New Windsor

● Activities: Boating (car-top boats only), fishing, and picnicking.

● Info: There is no cost to visit the park.

Walton Lake: 117-acre lake off Lakes Road in Monroe. Be sure to use the New York State boat access area, as other docks and beaches are privately owned.

● Address: 525 Lakes Road, Monroe

● Activities: Boating, canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. No gas motors.

● Info: There is no cost to visit the lake.

Split Rock, Mohonk Preserve: Take the Coxing Trailhead to Split Rock, a gorge featuring an eight-foot waterfall and swimming hole that is between five and eight feet deep. It’s a popular area, so be sure to arrive early. No lifeguards or supervision.

● Address: 800 Clove Road, Gardiner

● Activities: Hiking, biking, swimming, and horseback riding

● Info: Trailheads open at 7 a.m. for members and 9 a.m. for day-use visitors. Day passes are $15 for hikers and $20 for bicyclists, climbers, and horseback riders. Memberships start at $60 for adults, $15 for children, and $50 for seniors and students.

PENNSYLVANIA

Milford Beach: A beach along the Delaware River complete with picnic areas, a pavilion, restrooms, a boat launch, a canoe launch, and trails. Lifeguards are on duty.

● Address: 150 Milford Beach Road, Milford

● Activities: Swimming, picnicking, canoeing, fishing, hiking, and bicycling.

● Info: Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday until Aug. 27. The cost is $7 per vehicle on weekdays, $10 per vehicle on weekends and holidays, and $1 per person for vehicles with 8 or more adults.

Palmyra Township Public Beach: This beach on Lake Wallenpaupack has lifeguards and picnicking areas.

● Address: 2512 Route 6, Hawley

● Activities: Swimming, picnicking, grilling, and volleyball.

● Info: The beach is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for children under the age of 12. Infants and seniors 60 and older get in for free.

Promised Land State Park: A 3,000-acre state park on the Pocono Plateau surrounded by forest and complete with two lakes for boating and fishing, and 50 miles of scenic hiking trails. Swimming is allowed in a designated area at Upper Lake. There is no lifeguard.

● Address: 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown

● Activities: Hiking, fishing, swimming, picnicking, and biking.

● Info: The park is open from sunrise to sunset. There is no fee to visit.

NEW JERSEY

Lake Marcia, High Point State Park: 20-acre lake with a beach, only swimming is permitted. Flotation devices, kayaks, and paddleboards are prohibited.

● Address: 1480 State Route 23, Wantage

● Activities: Swimming

● Info: Lifeguards are on duty Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry for residents and non-residents is free this year.

Sawmill Lake and Steenykill Lake, High Point State Park: Boats and personal watercraft are permitted on both lakes. The park is home to more than 50 miles of trails and High Point Monument, where you can hike to the the highest elevation in New Jersey.

● Address: 1480 State Route 23, Wantage

● Activities: Boating, hiking, biking, canoeing, kayaking, and fishing.

● Info: The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry for residents and non-residents is free this year.

Wawayanda State Park: Lake Wawayanda has a sand beach, designated swimming area, and is surrounded by hilly forest and over 60 miles of hiking trails. Swimming is only permitted when lifeguards are on duty. Changing areas, restrooms, concession stand, and first aid stations are available on-site.

● Address: 885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt

● Activities: Swimming, kayaking, canoeing, boating (no gas motors), fishing, playground, hiking, and biking.

● Info: Lifeguards are on duty Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Entry for residents and non-residents is free this year.

Lake Hopatcong, Hopatcong State Park: The largest lake in New Jersey with designated swimming and picnic areas. Swimming is only permitted when lifeguards are on duty.

● Address: 260 Lakeside Boulevard, Landing

● Activities: Swimming, picnicking, fishing, boating (all types permitted), hiking, and biking.

● Info: Lifeguards are on duty Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Entry for residents and non-residents is free this year.

Lake Musconetcong, Hopatcong State Park: A smaller lake in Hopatcong State Park. Swimming is only permitted when lifeguards are on duty.

● Address: 260 Lakeside Boulevard, Landing

● Activities: Kayaking, canoeing, fishing, hiking, and biking.

● Info: Lifeguards are on duty Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Entry for residents and non-residents is free this year.

Tomahawk Lake Water Park: 200-acre park complete with 18-hole miniature golf course, refreshment stand, and designated “kiddie” area.

● Address: 155 Tomahawk Trail, Sparta

● Activities: Swimming, miniature golf, horseshoes, sand volleyball, and picnicking.

● Info: The park is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays. General admission for children 8 years and under starts at $14 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. For individuals 9 years and older, general admission starts at $15 on weekdays and $17 on weekends. Costs are higher on certain holidays and weekends throughout the summer. Additional costs vary based on the park’s services (i.e. waterslides, boats, scooters, mini golf).

Monksville Reservoir and Green Turtle Pond, Long Pond Ironworks State Park: Mountain bikers will find miles of challenging trails, and hikers will find dozens of miles of marked trails. Paddleboard and kayak rentals are available.

● Address: 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt

● Activities: Hiking, fishing, boating, and mountain biking. Kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, boating on both Green Turtle Pond and Monksville Reservoir. Motorboats (10 HP or less) are also permitted on Monksville Reservoir. No gas motors are permitted on Turtle Pond.

● Info: The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is no fee to visit.

Lord Stirling Park: The Passaic River is accessible from the fisherman’s parking lot for launching canoes. Trout is also stocked at this location.

● Address: 190 Lord Stirling Road, Basking Ridge

● Activities: Canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and hiking.

● Info: The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trails are open from sunrise to sunset. There is no fee to visit.

Highlands Natural Pool: An Olympic-size swimming pool adjacent to Norvin Green State Forest.

● Address: 180 Snake Den Road, Ringwood

● Activities: Swimming, picnicking, hiking, and other recreation.

● Info: The pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily until Labor Day. It will be open on weekends in September. A daily pass is $17 per adult, $15 per senior (65 years and older) and active military/veterans, $10 per child, and free for ages 2 and under.

Mountain Creek Waterpark: Outdoor waterpark featuring water rides, slides, a wave pool, sprayground, and more.

● Address: 200 Route 94, Vernon

● Activities: Swimming, water slides, white water raft rides, wave pools, cliff jumps, and other water activities.

● Info: The waterpark is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A daily pass is $39.99. A season pass is $69.99. Parking is $10.

Lake Ocquittunk and Lake Ashore, Stokes State Forest: Non-motorized boats are permitted, but swimming is not allowed. There are 63 miles of trails for hikers and mountain bikers.

● Address: 1 Coursen Road, Branchville

● Activities: Kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, fishing, and mountain biking.

● Info: The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry for residents and non-residents is free this year.

Allamuchy State Park: The Musconetcong River winds through the park. A three-mile water trail is perfect for canoeing, kayaking, and rowboats. There is also a public boat launch at Cranberry Lake.

● Address: Waterloo Road, Stanhope

● Activities: Kayaking, canoeing, hiking, boating, mountain biking, and fishing.

● Info: The park is open from sunrise to sunset. There is no fee to visit.