Jefferson Museum to participate in ‘Christmas in the Village’

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, the Jefferson Museum will participate in the Jefferson Arts Committee sponsored “Christmas in the Village.” Each year the Museum is decorated with a different theme, and the theme this year is “Let it Snow”.

The Museum will be open on Saturday from 10-4 and Sunday from 1-4. Admission is Free. The entire museum will be decorated with a “snow” theme. Interspersed in the rooms will be vintage photos reflective of the theme, including “Reflections of Snow Bowl Ski Resort” and ice harvesting and skating on Chamberlain Pond (behind the Museum). Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe will be open to shop for unique Christmas items (cash or check only). There will be Early Bird Shopping on November 26 from 1 to 2:30.

Mrs. Claus will be giving out candy canes and listening to wishes. There will be complimentary roasted chestnuts and hot mulled cider served from the Museum’s pot-bellied stove on Saturday.

The Jefferson Township Historical Society and The Museum Garden Club membership information, baked goods for sale and spill over Shoppe items will be under a tent. Special one-time only Christmas Cupcake socks will be available for sale.

There will be costumed docents in the museum, and multi area photo opportunities: an Antique sleigh or life size wooden soldiers. The Gardens will be decorated with woodland creatures and candy canes throughout.