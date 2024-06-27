Independence Day celebrations

New Jersey

Friday, June 28

West Milford Independence Day Celebration: Gates open at 6 p.m. for food, music and fireworks at McCormack Field, West Milford High School. Cost is $10 per car. Rain date is Saturday, June 29. Chairs permitted. No pets or coolers. Bags will be searched.

Lake Hopatcong Fireworks: Though the grounds are not open to the public, the Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club will hold its annual fireworks display over the lake at dusk. The display may be viewed from various locations near the southern end of the lake. Rain date for the fireworks is June 29.

Saturday, June 29

Franklinite: Live music, food and fireworks by Franklin Pond, 6 Corkhill Road. Music starts at 3 p.m. Beer garden and food trucks. Fireworks at dark.

Montague Day fireworks: Montague Day will be celebrated from 4 p.m. to dusk at 277 Clove Road. A fireworks display will follow at dusk.

Thursday, July 4

Sparta’s annual Fourth of July Parade: Sparta Elks Lodge #2356 will host the annual parade along East Shore Trail starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by festivities, food and more at Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave.

Vernon Community Fireworks: Live music, vendors, games and food outside Red Tail Lodge on the Great Lawn at Mountain Creek Resort starting at 5 p.m. Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to watch the fireworks display at nightfall. Admission is $20 a car; all proceeds support local Fire Departments.

Hometown Heroes Night: The Hometown Heroes Parade will introduce the first pitch of the game between the Sussex County Miners and New Jersey Jackals. Gates to the stadium open at 4:30 p.m., the game begins 6:35 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Location: Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

Saturday, July 6

Branchville Borough Fireworks Show: 9:30 p.m. by the old Sussex County Fairgrounds in the Selective Insurance Co. area.

Ongoing Events:

Fireworks Shows: Post-game fireworks displays at Skylands Stadium, home of the Sussex County Miners baseball team, on Saturday, June 29 and July 3, 4, and 13. Show included in game admission. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. at the stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

Great Divide Campground Fourth of July Weekend: The Great Divide Campground, 68 Phillips Road, Newton, will host an outdoor weekend full of live music July 3-7. Performance times vary.

New York

Friday, June 28

Village of Maybrook Annual Fourth of July Celebration: Live music and food from 6 to 10 p.m. at Frederick Myers Veterans Memorial Park, 970 Tower Ave., Maybrook. Followed by fireworks.

Wednesday, July 3

Monroe Independence Day Celebration: Street fair with vendors and food from 5 to 11 p.m. on Lake Street, Monroe. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

Port Jervis Food Truck & Fireworks Festival: Featuring over 20 food trucks, live music and fireworks from 5 to 10 p.m. at Riverside Park, 4th Street, Port Jervis. General admission is $5/person; children under 12 are free.

Town of Wallkill Independence Day Fireworks and Drone Display: Visit the Town of Wallkill Golf Course, 40 Sands Road, Middletown, NY beginning at 6 p.m. for food trucks, music, and the Town’s spectacular fireworks and drone displays.

Stars and Stripes Celebration: Visit Fancher-Davidge Park, 130 Lake Ave., Middletown, beginning at 7 p.m. for entertainment by DJ Echo followed by a spectacular fireworks display at dark.

Thursday, July 4

LEGOLAND’s Red, White & BOOM: Visit LEGOLAND in Goshen from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a day of celebration featuring performers, food, music, and an evening fireworks display. All activities are included in regular day admission. Weather permitting.

Circleville Fourth of July Parade: Circleville Fire Company’s annual parade will line up at Circleville Middle School, 1951 NY-302, Circleville, at 9 a.m. and step off at 10 a.m., ending in Circleville Park.

Friday, July 5

Food, Fire and Fun Festival: Food truck festival featuring live music and vendors from 5 to 9:45 p.m. at L Vern Allen Park, Washingtonville. Fireworks at sundown. Rain date July 6.

Saturday, July 6

Annual Greenwood Lake Fireworks: Car show from noon to 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave.

Saturday, July 13

Chester Annual Block Party and Fireworks: Party starts at 5 p.m. including food trucks, live music, and more. Bring your blanket and chairs to the Maple Ave. fields in Chester, NY for the fireworks display and drone at sundown. Rain date is July 14.

Friday, July 19

Orange County Freedom Fest: Shop local vendors, food trucks and listen to live music at Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 Rt. 416, Montgomery from 4 to 8 p.m., with fireworks display at dusk. Rain date is July 26. Be advised that glass containers, pets, pop-up tents and sparklers are prohibited.

Ongoing Events:

Warwick Fire Department Annual Carnival: Enjoy carnival rides, games and food for all ages at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Warwick Wednesday, June 26 through Saturday, June 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and ride wristbands will be available for purchase. Fireworks display on Saturday 10 p.m.

41st Annual Great American Weekend: Offers 170+ vendors, live music, food and activities for all ages with free admission on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Goshen. Stroll the nine-acre village surrounding the First Presbyterian Church, 33 Park Place.

Second Annual America the Beautiful Festival: A free community event honoring veterans, military, and first responders on Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring live music, a car show, food, and more. Fireworks display on Saturday at 9 p.m. Location: New Century, 517 Neversink Drive, Port Jervis, NY.

Pennsylvania

Monday, July 1

Honesdale Fireworks Celebration: Bring your chairs and blankets to watch The Greater Honesdale Partnership’s free fireworks display on top of Irving Cliff at Honesdale Central Park, 901 Church St, Honesdale. Rain date is Tuesday, July 2.

Thursday, July 4

Rockin’ Fourth of July Celebration: Enjoy food, vendors, live entertainment, games and more from 4 to 9 p.m. at Airport Park, 701 Avenue Q, Matamoras. Followed by fireworks. Cost is $5/car, all proceeds support firefighters.

Fireworks Over Lake Wallenpaupack: Join The Chamber of the Northern Poconos for a free fireworks display over the lake at dusk. Parking and seating is available at the Wallenpaupack High School, 2552 Route 6, Hawley. Rain date is Friday, July 5.

Friday, July 5

Shawnee Fireworks Display: Enjoy a live DJ, food trucks and vendors, with fireworks at dusk. Bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the show from the base and beginner’s areas. Rain date July 7th. Shawnee Mountain, 01 Hollow Road, East Stroudsburg. Cost is $15/car to support the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company #36.

Ongoing Events:

Let Freedom Ring Festival and Carnival: Poconos Park’s annual celebration features to carnival rides and games, food, vendors, music and more with free entry daily. Open Wednesday, July 3 to Friday, July 5 from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, July 6 from 1 to 10 p.m. Fireworks at sundown on Saturday, July 6. Parking costs $15 per car. Ride wristbands are available for $25 each. Location: 265 Tom Ridge Dr. Bushkill.