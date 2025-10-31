Full weekend of live music rocks Sussex County

Friday, Nov. 7

Kick off the weekend with a full lineup of live music.

Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy dinner and tunes with Ciro Patti at The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15. Then, head to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., at 6:30 p.m. for Gold Rush, a stellar Neil Young tribute celebrating Neil’s 80th birthday. Featuring veteran musicians including Briz, Gold Rush faithfully captures the folk, country, and rock energy of classics like “Heart of Gold,” “Old Man,” and “Powderfinger.” Over at Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, at 7 p.m., Jukebox Trio keeps the night lively with a party mix of rock favorites from the ‘60s through the ‘80s.

For smooth, soulful sounds, catch Brian St. John at The Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes EagleMania, the world’s top Eagles tribute band, known for their pitch-perfect harmonies and electrifying performances of The Eagles’ greatest hits and solo classics. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Rounding out the night, Shane Rennison takes the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, at 8 p.m., performing his cinematic indie pop-rock originals and heartfelt acoustic covers.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Start your Saturday morning at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., where Mingo Lodge brings easygoing live music at 10 a.m. to soundtrack your local shopping.

Later, Nick Kenna delivers acoustic rock and blues at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., at 4 p.m., followed by an intimate acoustic set from Maribyrd at The Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

Over at Blue Arrow Farm, The Launch hits the stage at 6 p.m. with a powerhouse tribute to Boston, Styx, and Queen, a high-energy show celebrating rock’s biggest legends.

At Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, Skyward Fall returns at 6:30 p.m. with their signature blend of alternative and classic rock.

Meanwhile, Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., hosts Burnt Leftovers Acoustic at 7 p.m., serving up decades of hits unplugged. Also at 7 p.m., Charlie & The Sound Machine bring their upbeat, high-energy sound to Brick & Brew. And if you missed them the night before, EagleMania performs again at The Newton Theatre at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9

Ease into Sunday with local favorites. At Angry Erik Brewing, John Pabst brings a rock-driven afternoon set starting at 2:30 p.m. Then, at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, Brian McLoughlin takes over at 3 p.m. with an easygoing mix of acoustic and classic rock tunes.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Add some live music to your midweek routine at Brick & Brew, where Matty Marz performs an acoustic set starting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm starts at 4 p.m., featuring a 70s night performance by Jungle Habitat. Later, the fun continues with Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night at The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Rd., at 6:30 p.m., a local favorite for anyone ready to grab the mic. If you’re looking for more interactive fun, join DJ Jackie at the Lamp Post Inn, 1601 County Rd 565, for a game of music bingo starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13

At 6 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm hosts Felix and The Cats, serving up a mix of rock, blues, and soul. Then, at 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub welcomes Ray DeLear, a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter performing a diverse set that spans folk, Irish, and acoustic favorites. At Brick & Brew, Mr. Philthy leads open mic night starting at 7 p.m., offering a space for local talent to shine.

Capping off the night, The Newton Theatre features Sister Hazel at 8 p.m. The Gainesville, Fla. band, best known for their hit “All for You,” continues to deliver their signature blend of Southern rock and country harmonies. Tickets for this show are available at skypac.org.