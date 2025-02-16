Fourth Wall Film Festival is next weekend

The second annual Fourth Wall Film Festival will be Feb. 22-23 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N.

The independent films are in a variety of genres, including drama, comedy, animation, sci-fi, family and horror. There will be shorts and feature-length films.

Work by New Jersey filmmakers will be shown Saturday night.

Tickets are $13 for a block of films and $25 for a weekend pass. Purchase them online at filmfreeway.com/FourthWallFilmFestival/tickets

Free parking behind the theater.

The festival is organized by the creators of the New Jersey Documentary Film Festival.

There will be awards for best feature film, best short film, best actor (male or female), best student film, best ensemble and best film made in New Jersey.