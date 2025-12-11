Festival rolls out star-studded lineup

The initial music line-up has been announced for the Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival, a weekend of the best in southern/classic rock bands with a touch of blues along with finger-licking barbecue and fixin’s June 26-28 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The festival, in its 16th year, offers single-day general admission and VIP tickets, as well as weekend passes and camping (for RV’s and tent campers).

The music hits the Optimum Stage Friday evening with The Super 70s Rock Show, featuring Super Trans Am, the most innovative theme band today, playing the favorite arena anthems and chart-topping radio hits of the 1970’s. The music continues through the 70s and into the 80s with Almost Queen, a band that stuns crowds with iconic four-part harmonies and expertly executed musical interludes made famous by Freddy Mercury and his band. Almost Queen’s authenticity shines through in their impeccable attention to detail and genuine costumes, with live energy and breathtaking precision.

Saturday’s line-up of continuous music begins at 1 p.m. as the Matt Coffy Band returns with their blues-soaked rock and authentic blue-collar grit as they play hits from their latest album, Living Louder, which showcases their stellar songwriting and signature southern-fried boogie. Next, the Matt O’Ree Band takes the stage with Matt’s ripping guitar and gritty vocals paired with Eryn’s powerful wail and impressive range, showcasing the pair’s off-the-charts vocal chemistry. Rock & blues guitar legend Gary Hoey, who played with Ozzy Osborne, takes the stage next, followed by blues master Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, hailed by Rolling Stone as “a rare 21st century guitar hero and the undisputed future of the blues,” channeling the spirit of the Delta with vocals marked by a depth of expression well beyond his 26 years. 38 Special puts the finishing touches on the day’s music, drawing from their 50 years together and 20 million albums sold, their guitar-driven southern rock is stacked high with hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “If I’d Been The One,” “Back Where You Belong,” and “Second Chance.”

Music on Sunday opens at 1 with Triple Rail Turn, a modern country band led by two female fiddlers playing a high-energy set including a smoking rendition of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” Next up will be Robert Jon & The Wreck, who infuse a Southern California flair into classic Southern rock. Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Artimus Pyle, honoring Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd, takes the stage with his powerful and distinctive double bass drumming that helped define the legendary Skynyrd sound. Blackberry Smoke returns to Rock, Ribs, and Ridges to close the festivities with their take on Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state, with blues-leaning Southern and classic rock and rootsy vintage country full of vivid and relatable characters that resemble rich short stories in song.

The producers will shortly announce this year’s line-up of pitmasters who will serve award-winning BBQ and mouthwatering sides throughout the weekend.

Tickets are now on sale at www.rockribsandridges.com. Ticket questions may be directed to kstaats@promo1.info.