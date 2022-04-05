Eggcellent Easter Events

April 9

New York

Chester PBA’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m.: Hop to it! Town of Chester Police Department’s Officer E. Bunny will be at Chester Commons Park on Saturday, April 9 for the Chester PBA’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and includes free treats and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny. Address: Chester Commons Park, Laroe Rd., Chester N.Y.

Egg Hunt and Easter Fun in Florida, 11:00 a.m.: There will be an Egg Hunt at Seward-Mapes Homestead, and the Bunny will be on Main Street in the Village of Florida. There will be crafts, snacks, and Easter basket prizes for finding the golden eggs. Bring your own Easter Basket. Rain date is April 10 at 11:30. Address: Seward-Mapes Homestead Park, 35 North Main St., Florida N.Y.

Easter Egg Hunt at Social Island, 11:30 a.m.: Eggs will be hidden in different sections for each age group: 0-4, 5-9, and 10 and up. Each child will get a little treat. Take a wagon ride along the black dirt to check out what the farmers are up to as they get ready for their spring plantings. There will be games and activities for all ages -- and be on the lookout for the Easter Bunny. The Crazy Box Bakery will be on site along with Merisa Photography. Address: Social Island Farm, 939 Pulaski Hwy Goshen, N.Y.

New Jersey

Meet the Easter Bunny at Heaven Hill Farm: Join the Easter Bunny for a fun-filled day on the farm — he’ll be at Heaven Hill from April 9 - 16. Receive Easter eggs from the bunny, meet farm animals, take a hayride, watch duck races, ride pedal cars, and much more. Also available are carnival rides, hayrides, face painting, gem mining, sand art, pony rides, and more for an additional fee. Cost is $10 online or $14 at the gate. A free Easter bonnet contest will take place on Saturday, April 16. 451 NJ-94, Vernon Township, N.J.

Wantage Township Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.: Wantage Township’s annual Easter Egg Hunt kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Woodbourne Park pavilion. Children ages 0-12 can attend the event, participate in the egg hunt and greet the Easter Bunny, who will arrive by fire truck. This event is free to all township residents. Rain date is Saturday, April 16, same time and place. Do not forget your basket to collect your eggs in. Address: Woodbourne Park, 145 Sherman Ridge Road, Wantage, N.J.

Easter Egg Hunt in Hampton Township, 11 a.m.: Come greet spring at the Hampton Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, happening at Hampton Park from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Be prepared for muddy or wet conditions on the grass, and remember to bring your own baskets. Address: Hampton Township Recreational Park, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton, N.J.

Bennys Bodega Easter Egg Hunt, 12:30 p.m.: Come have some family fun, while supporting a great local nonprofit. Admission requires a $10 donation per car. Payments can be made via pay pal bennysbodeg@gmail.com, via Venmo @bennysbodega, or cash on the day of. Address: 190 Halsey Rd, Newton, N.J.

Egg Hunt and Bunny Photos at Village Sweets, 1 p.m.: Join Village Sweets for an Easter egg hunt and bunny photos on the green. Admission is free. Just bring the kids, a basket to collect the eggs, and your camera. Rain date is April 10. Address: The Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 State Route 15, Lafayette, N.J.

Easter Egg Hunt at Shepherd of the Hills, 2 p.m.: All Easter egg hunters and their families are invited to an afternoon of fun from 2 - 4 p.m., rain or shine at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Children from walking to 10 years old are invited to participate. There will be two different hunts (2 p.m. and 3 p.m.) with two separate age categories (up to 4 years old, and 5-10 years old) for both hunts. Please bring a camera, your basket and a non-perishable food donation for Connect for Community. Address: 246 Woodport Road, Sparta, N.J.

Hardyston Easter Egg Hunt at Wheatsworth Sports and Recreation Complex, 11 a.m.: For ages 2-10. Admission is free for Hardyston residents and $5 per non-resident family. Bring your own basket. There will be an Easter Bonnet Contest and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. This event is sponsored by the Hardyston Recreation Department. 973-823-7020.

Pennsylvania

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Join the Delaware Township Recreation Committee for breakfast with the Easter bunny. Reservations are required with time slots at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. RSVP with preferred times to recreation@delawaretownshippa.gov or 845-754-3108. Walk-ins will be taken upon availability. Address: Township Building, 116 Wilson Hill Rd. Dingman’s Ferry, Pa.

Easter Extravaganza hosted by McAteer & Will Estates, 11 a.m.: Come on down to Airport Park for a day packed with Easter family fun, including an Easter egg hunt with prizes, an appearance from the Easter Bunny, music, dancing, a petting zoo, a 25’ slide, a 70’ bouncy obstacle course, food trucks, games, and more. Rain date is April 10. Happening from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: Matamoras Recreation-Airport Park, 701 Avenue Q, Matamoras Pa.

Kids Easter Party, 1 p.m.: Join Milford American Legion Post 139 for a kids’ Easter party outside under the pavilion. There will be Easter themed crafts and games for the kids, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and a magic show. Address: Milford American Legion Post 139, 103 County Rd 2001, Milford, Pa.

April 10

New York

Furry Family & Friends Egg Hunt, 1 p.m.: Calling all dogs! Bring your favorite humans to join naturalist and educator, Hedy Albert, and members of the Friends of Sterling Forest for a “Doggie Egg Hunt” at Sterling Forest State Park. Pets must be on a 6-foot leash. This event is limited to 15 dogs. Call the park to register at 845-351-5907. Address: Sterling Forest State Park Visitor Center, 116 Old Forge Rd, Tuxedo Park, N.Y.

New Jersey

Palm Sunday Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.: Join Frankford Plains United Methodist Church for an Easter Egg Hunt on Palm Sunday after 10 a.m. service (egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.). Bring your own basket. 11 a.m. Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta, N.J. 973-702- 0334.

Easter Egg Hunt at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 12 p.m.: Join the fun at this free Easter Egg Hunt for children from Pre-K to 6th grade. There will be a separate hunt for Pre-K to 2nd grade at 12:30 pm, followed by 3rd to 6th grade children at 1:30 pm. There will be snacks and games, including face painting, tattoos, pin the tail on the bunny, sack races and a dance party. Kids who find one of the golden eggs get a special prize. A special visit from the Easter Bunny is in store too. Address: Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sand Hill Rd, Sussex, N.J.

The Greatest Easter Egg Hunt, Fairview Lake YMCA, 2 p.m.: Are you ready to enjoy the Greatest Easter Egg Hunt? Join the Fairview Lake YMCA for a fun round of egg hunting, and after your search is over, try archery, ax throwing, and s’mores. All hunts will be multi-age hunts and spread out over a large field. Bring your own basket. Everyone attending must register at fairviewlakeymca.org/community. Cost is $5 for ages 2 and up, free for children under 2. Address: 1035 Fairview Lake Rd, Newton, N.J.

April 11

New York

Pet Night With The Easter Bunny, 5 - 7 p.m.: Dress your pet in their Sunday best and have their picture taken with The Easter Bunny at the Galleria Mall. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. No exotic pets. Register online at galleriacrystalrun.com. Address: 1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, N.Y.

April 16

New York

Warwick Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.: The Easter Bunny will greet egg hunters at the Village of Warwick Veterans Memorial Park. Egg hunters will divide into three age groups: 3 and under, 4-6 years old and 7-12 years old. Prizes will be awarded for each age group for finding the golden egg. For admission, please bring a non-perishable food item to support the Warwick Food Pantry. Address: 29 Forester Ave, Warwick, N.Y.

Greenwood Lake PBA Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.: Join the Greenwood Lake PBA’s Easter Egg Hunt at Winstanley Park. All are welcome, just bring your children and a basket. Address: Winstanley Park, Windermere Ave. Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Ukranian Easter Egg Benefit, 11 a.m.: Join Goshen Green Farm for a creative workshop with all proceeds going to help Ukranians. Susan, owner of Goshen Green Farm, will teach you how to make Ukranian Easter eggs. The workshop takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $50. Your donation helps the people of Ukraine. Materials and instruction will be provided. Sign up at goshengreenfarm.com/events-1. Address: 3301 Route 207 Goshen, N.Y.

Natural Easter Egg Dyeing Party, 11 a.m.: Bring the kids to All One One All (AOOA) Farm for some family fun with Miss Beth to dye farm fresh eggs using anything but paint. Visit the chickens, collect eggs, and explore the farm in search of natural dyes, utilizing botanicals and resist dyeing. Take home your creations. Register in advance at alloneoneall.com or 845-320-2773 as space is limited. An adult must accompany children. Address: 221 Craigville Rd., Goshen, N.Y. 10924

New Jersey

Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps’ Egg Hunt Fundraiser: Add some extra magic to your child’s holiday with a visit from the Easter Bunny. On the night of April 16, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps’ team of Easter Bunnies will set up a personal Easter egg hunt and basket surprise at your house, so when your kids wake up in the morning they’ll be able to have their own little Easter egg hunt. Glenwood Pochuk Volunteer Ambulance Corps is requesting a minimum donation of $20 per child for unpersonalized baskets, and $25 per child for personalized baskets. Registration is open now at https://forms.gle/Q93Dd8DZUJG9PCsQ6

Pennsylvania

Breakfast with the Easter bunny and egg hunt: Join American Legion Post 851 for a free breakfast and Easter egg hunt with prizes. The egg hunt is for children ages 10 and under, and will be held at three different times: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Text your name, preferred time slot and number of kids under age 10 to Jacki Mele at 570-213-2593, or Deirdre Doering at 862-354-0665 for reservations. Address: American Legion Post 851, 107 Ballpark Rd. Dingmans Ferry, Pa.

Milford Fire Department Easter Open House, 1 p.m.: Come to the firehouse and enjoy a hamburger or hot dog along with a free photo with the Easter bunny. For a $25 donation, the fire department will “egg” your house with 50 Easter eggs the night before Easter. Call 570-296-6121 to reserve your spot. Address: 107 West Catharine St. Milford, Pa.

April 17

New Jersey

Community Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m.: Join Newfoundland United Methodist Church for an Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring a basket and enjoy. Address: United Methodist Church, 65 La Rue Road, West Milford, N.J. 07435