Dalelio to talk at meeting today

Artist Dennis Dalelio will speak at the Sussex County Art Society’s meeting Thursday, Jan. 9.

The meeting is at noon at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

Dalelio, a Highland Lakes resident, is a visual artist and art educator who creates paintings, photographs and installations. He is known for large-scale oil and acrylic works.

As an art educator for more than 20 years in Paramus, he conducts workshops for children in urban areas.

He founded the Highland Lakes Artist Group and hosts and produces “The Stolen Hours Podcast.”

Dalelio received a master’s of fine arts from William Paterson University and a bachelor’s from Mason Gross School of the Arts.