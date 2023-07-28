Daily schedule: 2023 New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show

Friday, Aug. 4: 5-10 p.m.

5 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

Open Beef Obstacle Course: Agriculture Area

Open Breed Special Edition Show combined with 4-H Horse Show: Horse Show Area

Dollar Day at the Fair (all rides $1): Carnival

Snake Oil Willie: Performing Arts Tent

5:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

6:30 p.m.

Spunday Mourning: Performing Arts Tent

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.

Bull Riding (tickets required): Outdoor Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

Battle of the Bands: Performing Arts Tent

8:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

9:15 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Saturday, Aug. 5: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

All day:

Rides and gamesL Carnival

10 a.m.

Horse show classes including Veteran Trail to benefit Spring Reins of Life and the Jim Tenhoeve Memorial Barrel Race: Horse Show Area

Open Beef Show and Open Sheep Show: Agriculture Area

Combat Robotics: BBQ Pavilion

11 a.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

12 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Touch a Vehicle-Emergency Vehicle Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex until 3 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

Evolution Dance Arts: Performing Arts Tent

1:30 p.m.

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

2:30 p.m.

This Day duo: Performing Arts Tent

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

3:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Soul Dawgs: Performing Arts Tent

4:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

5:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Lumberjack Competition: Outdoor Entertainment Area

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.

Queen of the Fair Pageant: Performing Arts Tent

4-H Market Rabbit Show: Shotwell Building

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

9:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

Sunday, Aug. 6: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

All day:

Rides and games: Carnival

10 a.m.:

East Coast Rance Horse Extravaganza Show: Horse Show Area

Open Beef Show: Agriculture Area

Open Sheep Show: Agriculture Area

11 a.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

Make & Take Crafts for Families: Richards Building

12 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Adam and Howard duo: Performing Arts Tent

Touch a Vehicle-Emergency Vehicle Day, Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex

Open Steer Show: Agriculture Area

12:30 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races, Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m.

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Rob Benson, Country Singer: Performing Arts Tent

2 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

2:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Chopstick Knitting Contest: Richards Building

3:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

4-H Swine Show: Agriculture Area Barn 4

Blindfold Crocheting Contest: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

4:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

Southpaw Country Band: Performing Arts Tent

5 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

5:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Dog Obedience Drill Team: Agriculture Area

Drill Team: Horse Show Area

Midlife Crysis Band: Performing Arts Tent

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Hillbilly Parade Band: Performing Arts Tent

Demolition Derby (tickets required): Outdoor Entertainment Area

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

8:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

9:15 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Monday, Aug. 7: 12-10 PM, Green Day

All Day

Rides and games, ride bracelets $30 [individual tickets also available]: Carnival

12 p.m.

4-H Market Lamb Show: Agriculture Area

4-H Dairy Goat Show: Agriculture Area

Green Day- Environmental Exhibits and Vendors: Performing Arts Tent

Touch a Vehicle-Construction/Utility Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex

4-H Breeding Sheep Show: Agriculture Area

Donate Blood & Get Free Admission [that day or another day]: Gate 3 until 7 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m.

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

4-H Meat Goat Show: Agriculture Area

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

2:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.

Favorite Cookie Contest: Richards Building

3:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

4-H Market Swine Show: Agriculture Area Barn 4

4:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

5:30 p.m.

The Openers: Performing Arts Tent

5:30 p.m.

4-H Beef Show: Agriculture Area Barn 4

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Parade of Breeds: Horse Show Area

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

Demolition Derby (tickets required): Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex

The Harrisons album release event with special guests: Performing Arts Tent

8 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

8:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

9:15 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 12-10 p.m., Children’s Day

12 p.m.

Sussex County Horse Show classes: Hunters, Pony Hunters, USEF, Hunt Teams: Horse Show Area

Cloverbud Dairy Showmanship: Agriculture Area

Annex Touch a Vehicle-School Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex

Children’s Day Activities: Performing Arts Tent

Donate blood & get free admission [that day or another day]: Gate 3 until 7 p.m.

Sensory Free rides and games: Carnival until 2 p.m.

Ride bracelets $25 from 12-6 p.m.: Carnival

12:30 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m.

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Cupcake Decorating Contest: Richards Building

2 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

2:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

3:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Little Royals: Performing Arts Tent

Old Timers Class, Hunt Teams, Family Class: Horse Show Area after 4 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight, Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

Costume Class Exhibition, Canine King & Queen Exhibition: Horse Show Area after 5 p.m., Ring 1

5:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Dream Xtreme Dance by Nikki: Performing Arts Tent

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

Monster Truck Show (tickets required): Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

Franklin Concert Band: Performing Arts Tent

8:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races Sponsored by Superior Sleep Experience: Family Entertainment Area

9:15 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Wednesday, Aug. 9: 12-10 p.m., Celebrate America Day

All day

Rides and games: Carnival

12 p.m.

4-H Dairy Show, Agriculture Area

Sussex County Horse Show classes, Non-pro Hunter Derby: Horse Show Area

4-H Food Judging: Shotwell Building

Shotwell Spotlight- Kids Corner Face Painter: Shotwell Building

Ride bracelets $25 [individual tickets also available] until 6 p.m.: Carnival

Tribute to the Troops and Quilts of Valor Presentation: Performing Arts Tent

Touch a Vehicle-Military Vehicle Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex until 3 p.m.

Aim to Survive Shooting Sports Demos: BBQ Pavilion until 6 p.m.

Donate blood & get free admission [that day or another day]: Gate 3 until 7 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m.

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Elizabeth Rodger: Shotwell Building

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

2:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

3:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

Brian St. John: Performing Arts Tent

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

4:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Eleanor Wagner: Shotwell Building

5 p.m.

Mike Federowski Jr. Band: Performing Arts Tent

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

5:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Jared Auchter: Shotwell Building

Farm Follies: Skillet Toss/ Bale Toss: Agriculture Area

6:30 p.m.

PAT JJ Savage Band: Performing Arts Tent

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

OEA Monster Truck Show (tickets required): Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.

PAT Whiskey Crossing: Performing Arts Tent

K-9’s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

8:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

9:15 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Thursday, Aug. 10: 12-10 p.m., Senior Day

All day

Rides and ga.m.es: Carnival

12 p.m.

Color Breed Open Dairy Show: Agriculture Area

Senior Day activities Sponsored by Newton Medical Center, Iliff Ruggiero Funeral Home, United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, Homestead Rehabilitation: Performing Arts Tent until 3 p.m.

$25 ride bracelets: Carnival until 6 p.m. [individual tickets also available]

Sussex County Horse Show Area classes, Thoroughbred Hunter Derby: Horse Show Area

Judging of Baking Entries: Richards Building

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Susan Steinhardt: Shotwell Building

Touch a Vehicle-Farm Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex until 3 p.m.

Aim to Survive Shooting Sports Demo: BBQ Pavilion until 6 p.m.

Donate blood & get free admission [that day or another day]: Gate 3 until 7 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

4-H Alpaca Demos: Agriculture Area until 6 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

2 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Lego Club Demo- Build the Change: Shotwell Building

4-H Alpaca Show/Demo: Agriculture Area until 6 p.m..

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

2:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

3:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

3:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Phillip Lid: Performing Arts Tent

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Sandra Gonsalves: Shotwell Building

4:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

5:30 p.m.

Yesterdayz Gone, Performing Arts Tent

Hot Dog Pig Races, Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Eleanor Wagner: Shotwell Building

6:30 p.m.

Summer Blossoms Open Garden in Club Garden: Conservatory adjacent

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible Sponsored by Holiday Inn Express & Suites: Family Entertainment Area

Lois Chammings 4-H Best of the Best Awards: Agriculture Area

7 p.m.

Dialed Action BMX Stunt Show: Outdoor Entertainment Area

4H Round Robin Showmanship Event: Agriculture Area

Brian Zangerle, Carousel Farms, Gaited Horse Exhibition: Horse Show Area

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

42nd Annual Polka Night & Dance Contest with Robbie Lawrence and the Steelworkers Polka Band: Performing Arts Tent

8 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

8:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

9:15 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Friday, Aug. 11: 12-10 p.m.

All Day

Rides and games: Carnival

12 p.m.

Sussex County Horse Show classes: Horse Show Area

Touch a Vehicle-Farm Day: Outdoor Entertainment Area Annex until 3 p.m.

Holstein Open Dairy Show: Agriculture Area until 5 p.m.

Donate blood & get free admission [that day or another day]: Gate 3 until 7 p.m.

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Eleanor Wagner: Shotwell Building

Aim to Survive Shooting Sports Demos: BBQ Pavilion until 6 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m.

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Kevin DeFeo: Performing Arts Tent

2 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cheesecake Judging: Richards Building

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Rashad Davis: Shotwell Building

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

2:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

3:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Ronald Zalme: Shotwell Building

4:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

Strange Behavior: Performing Arts Tent

5 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

5:30 p.m.

4-H Goat Costume Contest: Agriculture Area

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Monkey Wrench- Foo Fighters Tribute Band: Performing Arts Tent

Rhapsody in Color Performance: Shotwell Building

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

7 p.m.

Truck Pull ($5 plus required fair admission): Outdoor Entertainment Area

Mounted Police, Ricci Mini Prix: Horse Show Area

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

Wicked Garden- Stone Temple Pilots Tribute: Performing Arts Tent

8 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

8:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

9:15 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Saturday, August 12th: 10 A.M.-10 P.M.

All day

Tractor Pulls: Outdoor Entertainment Area

Rides and games: Carnival

10 A.M.

Sussex County Horse Show Area classes, Pony Pulls: Horse Show Area

Open Dairy Goat Show: Agriculture Area

Shotwell Author Spotlight - Jared Auchter: Shotwell Building

11 a.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

12 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Carolyn Jackson: Performing Arts Tent

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Ronald Zalme: Shotwell Building

Aim to Survive Shooting Sports Demos: BBQ Pavilion

Donate blood & get free admission: Gate 3

12:30 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

1 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

1:30 p.m.

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Rick Barth: Performing Arts Tent

2 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Valerie Munro: Shotwell Building

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

2:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

3 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

Jerky Contest: Richards Building

Chopstick Knitting Contest: Richards Building

3:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

4 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

4-H 50/50 drawing: Shotwell Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Blindfold Crochet: Richards Building

Shotwell Author Spotlight - Bobbie Friedhoff: Shotwell Building

4:30 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

5 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

Talent Show until 9:30: Performing Arts Tent

5:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

6 p.m.

Bee Demonstration: Richards Building

Cowtown USA: Family Entertainment Area

Seeing Eye Demonstration: Agriculture Area

Shotwell Author Spotlight- Sandra Gonsalves: Shotwell Building

6:45 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area

7:15 p.m.

Join the Circus: Family Entertainment Area

7:30 p.m.

Freehand Custom Carving: Family Entertainment Area

8 p.m.

K-9s in Flight: Family Entertainment Area

8:35 p.m.

Hot Dog Pig Races: Family Entertainment Area

9:15 p.m.

Circus Incredible: Family Entertainment Area