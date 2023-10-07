Crystal Springs Fall Music Festival today in Hamburg

In partnership with Raydar Entertainment, Crystal Springs Resort will present the Crystal Springs Fall Music Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The festival will be in the field at the main resort entrance, Route 94 and Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg.

Scheduled to perform are the Nerds, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Gypsy along with Nashville’s Madison Pisani, the 70s Rock Parade, local favorite Sean O’Flynn and guitarist singer Joe Var Veri.

“We are very excited to introduce this event to our lineup of signature resort events,” said Michelle Abate, director of marketing at Crystal Springs Resort. “We host the annual New Jersey Wine & Food Festival and the New Jersey Beer & Food Festival and feel that this festival is destined to become an autumn classic.

“Also, fall is such an extraordinary time of year in Sussex County. Our spectacular foliage and beautiful mountain vistas are second to none.”

The cost is $65 for adults age 18 and older, $20 for children age 4-17, and free for children age 3 and younger.

Admission includes access to all entertainment and activities, including hot air balloon rides, hayrides to the pumpkin patch and lawn games.

There will be an “around the world” menu, fall goodies, food trucks and seasonal beverages available a la carte.

Parking is free. Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The first 500 admissions purchased will receive a gift and be entered to win an all-expenses paid resort getaway.