College to host Civil War Roundtable

The April Meeting of the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table will be hled on April 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Sussex County Community College, Performing Arts Center in the 2nd Floor Atrium Room, College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission will be free but donations are appreciated.

“Lincoln Comes to Gettysburg: The Creation of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address” is a presentation by Dr. Bradley M. Gottfried, and it recounts the events surrounding the creation of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, its dedication, and on Lincoln’s visit to Gettysburg on Nov. 18-19, 1865.

Gottfried holds a Ph.D. in Zoology from Miami University. Brad, who is recently retired, worked in higher education for more than four decades, beginning as a full-time faculty member and ending as president of the College of Southern Maryland. He also serves as a board member of the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust. He has recently finished his manuscript on The Maps of Spotsylvania, North Anna, and Cold Harbor Campaigns. He is hard at work on this project: The Maps of Petersburg and Appomattox. In 2021, he published his book on the story of the creation and consecration of the Gettysburg National Cemetery that was published as part of the Emerging Civil War Series.An avid Civil War historian, Dr. Gottfried is the author of eleven books, and is an Antietam Certified Guide and a Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide. Brad and his wife Linda live in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania.