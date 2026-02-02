Author releases suspense short story collection on Valentine’s Day

Paul Michael Kane will release a nine-story suspense collection on Feb. 14, featuring short narratives built on tension and unexpected turns.

The stories begin in familiar settings, including city streets and everyday conversations, before shifting into darker themes. Kane said short fiction allows writers to quickly build unease and leave a lasting impression.

“I’ve always loved stories that start with normal life and then tilt into the uncanny,” Kane said. “Short stories are the ideal format for that — get in, tighten the screws, and leave the reader thinking about it long after they’ve closed the book.”

The author said the Valentine’s Day release date was chosen as a contrast to traditional holiday themes. The book will be available through independent bookstores and directly from the author.