All-Sussex band and chorus plan 50th concert

The All- Sussex County Band and Chorus will present its 50th concert on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7 pm at High Point Regional High School. 299 Pidgeon Hill Rd., Sussex.

This is a cooperative effort of the music teachers from Sparta, High Point, Kittatinny, Vernon, Walkill Valley, Lenape Valley, Pope John, Newton and West Milford.

In honor of its 50th Anniversary, the Sussex County Music Educators Association (SCMEA) has commissioned a choral piece and a band piece to be premiered at the concert.

Stephanie Leotsakos, a Sparta High School graduate, who is currently finishing her doctorate in composition at Rutgers University, composed “Children Are the Spirit of the World.” a poignant reminder that we are all children of the Earth, sharing a responsibility to honor, nurture, and care for all life. It opens with the chorus imitating nature sounds in a unique way.

Leotsakos writes, “My dream of hearing the text of this poem brought to life by a generation of young voices has now come true thanks to Sussex County’s 2025 All-County Choir.”

Rossano Gallante, a well-known composer for films and Wind Ensemble, has composed a piece called “The Crystalized Skylands.” He and Leotsakos will be spending time with this years’ honors ensembles, sharing their vision for the music during the rehearsal process, and attending the concert.

The ensembles will be conducted by 2 esteemed colleagues of the SCMEA, Lucille Kincaid and Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi.

This will be the 3rd time that Lucille Kincaid has been invited to conduct the All-Sussex County Chorus. This former Sparta music teacher and All-State choral conductor is enjoying reconnecting with old friends.

“Music always ties people together, no matter how far away they are from each other,” she said.

Gianuzzi, who recently retired from Sparta High School Music, and who currently teaches at Centenary College, will be directing the All-Sussex County Band.

“I am completely honored to be working with my music friends and family, where my colleagues have the very best interest of each other and the kids at heart,” she said.