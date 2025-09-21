African Children’s Choir concert tonight in Sparta

The African Children’s Choir will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21 at Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 429 Lafayette Road.

The concert is free and part of a tour of more than 100 cities. Donations are welcome.

The choir is composed of children ages 8 to 10 from vulnerable backgrounds throughout Africa.

“The African Children’s Choir proves just how powerful music can be,” said choir manager Tina Sipp. “These concerts not only provide hope and encouragement to our audiences, but they offer the children life-changing experiences that help shape them into future leaders.”