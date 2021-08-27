Library to celebrate Library Card month

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) invites all Sussex County residents, students, workers and property owners (except Sparta) to #GetCarded.

AtSCLS during the month of September for a chance to win an SCLS Prize Pack of library swag. For those who don’t already have an SCLS library card, applying in person or online (sussexcountylibrary.org/get-library-card) generates an automatic contest entry in addition to all the great books, movies, music, games and numerous online resources you’ll be able to access. Renewing an expired library card during the month of September is an automatic entry as well.

Current SCLS cardholders can also participate.

SCLS Director Will Porter, aka Library Card Will, has been miniaturized, flattened, duplicated, and is hiding in the shelves at your local branch. Find him, complete an entry online or at the circ desk, and you are entered to win. Library Card Will we be on the move throughout the month, so each time you identify him in a different part of the library, you can enter for another chance to win. There will be one winner from each SCLS location.

Sharing your library love on social media is another way to win. Upload images of using your library card or finding Library Card Will to the SCLS Facebook (@sussexcountylibrarysystem), Instagram (@sussexcountylib) or Twitter account (@sussexcountylib). The post must be public and tagged #GetCardedAtSCLS. One winner will be randomly drawn from all the September posts.

“Library Card Sign-up Month is a great time to remind the public that we are open, 6 days and two evenings a week at every location,” stated Library Director Will Porter. “Masks and social distancing are still in place, and we’re still providing grab-and-go service for borrowers who would rather not come in, but we’re here and we’d love to see you.”