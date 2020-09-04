Remote access to Ancestry.com has been extended to end of year

The Sussex County Library System has announced that remote access to Ancestry.com Library Edition has been extended through the end of the year.

“This is great news for the hundreds of SCLS cardholders who have already requested access and can now continue growing their family trees from home,” said Will Porter, the library director. “Even though we are now open by appointment, with computer use available at every location, the ability to log in from home expands the hours and amount of time our borrowers can spend researching their roots.”

New users are also welcome. Go to sussexcountylibrary.org/ancestry to complete the request form for a link and password to access the Ancestry site. Due to site restrictions, access is only available to Sussex County Library System library cardholders.

Library cards are available free to anyone who lives, works, goes to school, or owns property in Sussex County (except Sparta). You can apply for a library card in person by making an appointment at any SCLS location, or online at sussexcountylibrary.org/get-library-card.

“In keeping with state guidelines, all our locations are open to 25% capacity only,” Porter said. “For the safety of our borrowers, we close at the :45 mark of every hour and clear the building for cleaning.”

Advance appointments for browsing, computer use, and grab-and-go holds pickup can be made by clicking the “make appointment” button on the system’s website,sussexcountylibrary.org, or by calling any branch.