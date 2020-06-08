Butterfly release celebration to benefit Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice will host its 20th annual Butterfly Release Celebration with three virtual events held via ZOOM for Sussex and Warren counties, New Jersey and Pike County, Pennsylvania on the weekend of June 13 and 14.

“This beautiful event honors the life of family and friends who are still with us and celebrates the memory of those loved ones we have lost,” explained Jennifer Smith, Manager of Special Events for Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. “With all that is going on in the world today, we will pay special emphasis on the celebration of life, recognizing those who are still with us and the heroes among us at this year’s celebration,” said Smith.

Since its inception, Smith-McCracken and Wood Funeral Homes have been central to the success of the event, leading the way as the Event Sponsor.

“We are very proud to support hospice and the annual Butterfly Release Celebration. This event and the hospice exemplify the importance of friends and family,” stated Robert McCracken.In light of current events and the COVID-19 Pandemic Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice is keeping safety at the forefront for this year’s release. Three virtual release ceremonies will be hosted on ZOOM for Sussex, Warren and Pike Counties.”

Viewing times will mirror the same scheduled event times: Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. Event participants will be forwarded a password to enter the ceremony and be able to see and hear the reading of names, view the virtual release ceremony, and download the commemorative event program on ZOOM.