Glen Meadow Middle School holds National Junior Honor Society Induction

On March 23, proud parents, guardians, and family members watched as 26 seventh and eighth-grade students were inducted into the Glen Meadow Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.
Under the supervision of the New Jersey Honor Society advisor, Mrs. Marianne Amato, the current eighth grade NJHS members led a very special ceremony which included faculty speaker Mrs. Peggy Mitchell and principal Mrs. Jacquelyn Van Orden.
For induction into the NJHS, candidates must exhibit the qualities of scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship. These five pillars serve as the standards for acceptance into this prestigious organization.
New members
The following students were accepted for induction after careful consideration by the Glen Meadow faculty council, directed by Mrs. Amato:
Lia Barca
Azraelle Bases
Emma Casper
Madison Cook
Casey Costa
Vanesa Curry
Otto DeJager
Lake Doughty
Kyleigh Doyle
Mary Duffy
Miranda Ebbighausen
Lucas Geisler
Kaitlyn Hordych
Alexis Inoa
Emma Lally
Lawrence Leve
Noelle LoGiudice
Tessa Pelak
Christopher Perrotta
Edith Roman
Matthew Rugel
Harrison Trexler
Kaitlyn Van Blarcom
Lindsey Vogel
Sierra Wagner
Matthew Young
Current members
The current eighth-grade members of the NJHS include:
President, Kayla Jurewicz
Vice President, Elizabeth Peek
Carly Amorosi
Robert Burdzy
Monica Curry
Analiese Drupka
Shane Dunbar
Bridget Esposito
Isabella Evicci
Juliette Jalbert
Ethan Jones
Liam Kelter
Erin King
Ryan Miller
Ty Mountain
Julia Myers
Ava Pecoraro
Teagan Ressler
Alejandrina Roman
Gabrielle Rovetto
Dustin Wagner
Angel Zapata