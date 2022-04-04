Glen Meadow Middle School holds National Junior Honor Society Induction

On March 23, proud parents, guardians, and family members watched as 26 seventh and eighth-grade students were inducted into the Glen Meadow Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

Under the supervision of the New Jersey Honor Society advisor, Mrs. Marianne Amato, the current eighth grade NJHS members led a very special ceremony which included faculty speaker Mrs. Peggy Mitchell and principal Mrs. Jacquelyn Van Orden.

For induction into the NJHS, candidates must exhibit the qualities of scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship. These five pillars serve as the standards for acceptance into this prestigious organization.

New members

The following students were accepted for induction after careful consideration by the Glen Meadow faculty council, directed by Mrs. Amato:

Lia Barca

Azraelle Bases

Emma Casper

Madison Cook

Casey Costa

Vanesa Curry

Otto DeJager

Lake Doughty

Kyleigh Doyle

Mary Duffy

Miranda Ebbighausen

Lucas Geisler

Kaitlyn Hordych

Alexis Inoa

Emma Lally

Lawrence Leve

Noelle LoGiudice

Tessa Pelak

Christopher Perrotta

Edith Roman

Matthew Rugel

Harrison Trexler

Kaitlyn Van Blarcom

Lindsey Vogel

Sierra Wagner

Matthew Young

Current members

The current eighth-grade members of the NJHS include:

President, Kayla Jurewicz

Vice President, Elizabeth Peek

Carly Amorosi

Robert Burdzy

Monica Curry

Analiese Drupka

Shane Dunbar

Bridget Esposito

Isabella Evicci

Juliette Jalbert

Ethan Jones

Liam Kelter

Erin King

Ryan Miller

Ty Mountain

Julia Myers

Ava Pecoraro

Teagan Ressler

Alejandrina Roman

Gabrielle Rovetto

Dustin Wagner

Angel Zapata