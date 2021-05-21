Students are inducted into the Glen Meadow National Junior Honor Society

To be accepted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS), candidates must demonstrate scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.

Thirty deserving seventh- and eighth-grade students were accepted for induction to the 2020-21 Glen Meadow Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

They were accepted after careful consideration by the Glen Meadow faculty council, directed by the National Junior Honor Society advisor, Marianne Amato.

The students were inducted in a special virtual ceremony in April using WeVideo prepared by eighth-grade NJHS members Noelle Hernandez and Darius Ziabakhsh, under the supervision of Mrs. Amato. The ceremony included faculty speaker Mrs. Tara Holderith and principal Rosemary Gebhardt. The ceremony was then presented online for the Vernon community with a virtual reception that followed via Zoom.

The ceremony program was led by the following eighth-grade NJHS members: President Christina Ciannella, Vice President Noelle Hernandez, James Bergacs, Kylie Burns, Abigail DeYoung, Grace Dobrzynski, Caterina Dorsey, Meghan Emmerich, Emily Getz, Chase MacLean, Susan Mentone, Kaylie Orlando, Jack Paladini, Julia Paton, Abigail Sokolewicz, Luca Vizzini, Amanda Witters, Olivia Wood, and Darius Ziabakhsh.