Students are inducted into the Glen Meadow National Junior Honor Society

Vernon. The faculty council chose 30 students who demonstrated the NJHS’s five pillars of scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.

Vernon /
| 21 May 2021 | 06:06
    The newly inducted members of the National Junior Honor Society, Glen Meadow Middle School chapter (Photo provided)
To be accepted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS), candidates must demonstrate scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship.

Thirty deserving seventh- and eighth-grade students were accepted for induction to the 2020-21 Glen Meadow Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

They were accepted after careful consideration by the Glen Meadow faculty council, directed by the National Junior Honor Society advisor, Marianne Amato.

The students were inducted in a special virtual ceremony in April using WeVideo prepared by eighth-grade NJHS members Noelle Hernandez and Darius Ziabakhsh, under the supervision of Mrs. Amato. The ceremony included faculty speaker Mrs. Tara Holderith and principal Rosemary Gebhardt. The ceremony was then presented online for the Vernon community with a virtual reception that followed via Zoom.

The ceremony program was led by the following eighth-grade NJHS members: President Christina Ciannella, Vice President Noelle Hernandez, James Bergacs, Kylie Burns, Abigail DeYoung, Grace Dobrzynski, Caterina Dorsey, Meghan Emmerich, Emily Getz, Chase MacLean, Susan Mentone, Kaylie Orlando, Jack Paladini, Julia Paton, Abigail Sokolewicz, Luca Vizzini, Amanda Witters, Olivia Wood, and Darius Ziabakhsh.

THE 2020-21 INDUCTEES
Devin Arnold
Marissa DeVelez
Alyssa Doughty
Gia Federici
Reese Hamilton
Dax Lewicki
Kenneth MacPherson
Anna O’Gureck
Carly Amorosi
Robert Burdzy
Monica Curry
Analiese Drupka
Shane Dunbar
Bridget Esposito
Isabella Evicci
Juliette Jalbert
Ethan Jones
Kayla Jurewicz
Liam Kelter
Erin King
Ryan Miller
Ty Mountain
Julia Myers
Ava Pecoraro
Elizabeth Peek
Teagan Ressler
Alejandrina Roman
Gabrielle Rovetto
Dustin Wagner
Angel Zapata