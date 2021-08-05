Work to commence on Loomis Avenue bridge

Wantage. The final paving and guardrail installation for the Loomis Avenue Bridge in Wantage Township is scheduled for the second week of August, Sussex County Administrator Gregory Poff announced on July 28.

The exact dates are still to be determined.

County Commissioner Christopher Charney reported that workers have installed the soil erosion sediment control, and that the traffic control is complete.

During the final paving and guardrail installation, traffic on Loomis Avenue (County Route 639) will remain open to single-lane, two-way traffic. The flow will be controlled by flaggers.

“That’s kind of a pain in the butt,” Carney said. “If you know your way around Wantage, I would go the other way, but that’s coming to an end shortly.”